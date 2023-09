AI is increasingly being used by lawyers, but chatbots still don’t do that well at everyday legal tasks WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS/Shutterstock

Compared to other AI chatbots, GPT-4 performs best on a test of legal reasoning – but it still falls short of the knowledge required for human lawyers. Early attempts to use AI chatbots in courtrooms have sometimes proven disastrous, and this finding adds to evidence that AI isn’t ready to handle the complexities of real-world legal arguments.

Artificial intelligence researchers and lawyers worked together to design LegalBench, which evaluates how well AI chatbots …