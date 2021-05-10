Grab a pre-owned MacBook Pro for under $600

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Score a pre-owned MacBook Pro

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a quality MacBook that will last you throughout the years. You just have to know where to shop.

With this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll get a solid computer that works well at a lower cost than buying new. This MacBook Pro features a 2560 x 1600 retina display, an Intel Core i5 processor, and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. You’ll also get 500 GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM.

Unlike newer MacBook Pros, this laptop is also equipped with two USB 3.0 ports, AirPort Extreme, a Firewire 800 port, a Thunderbolt port, audio in/out, and an SD card slot.

This is a 2012 model that has been professionally restored by JemJem Certified technicians. That means each product undergoes extensive inspection and sanitization to guarantee great functionality. It’s even tested for Key Functions, R2/Ready, and more. For this piece, the condition is listed as “acceptable,” which means some prior signs of use like dents, marks, or scratches may be present.

This is a 2012 model