Grab a refurbished Lenovo tablet for just $160

If you want a tablet to manage schedules, work, and homework, the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus is a great pick. For a limited time, this refurbished one is on sale for only $159.99.

The Lenovo tablet lets you host multiple users who can sign in to their own accounts to use the tablet when it’s their turn. With a 10.1-inch HD display, it flips easily between a tablet and laptop — it’s compatible with external keyboards. And since it’s just .28 inches thick and weighs under a pound, it fits in backpacks, work bags, and even some purses.

Normally, this Lenovo Tab 4 Plus with a 10.1-inch display retails for $199, but for a limited time, you can take it home for just $159.99.

This tablet was marked with a certified “B” refurbished rating, which means it might have light scuffing, scratches, or dents on the exterior. The interior is certified to run and operate like new.