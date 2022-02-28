Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $60 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save 30%: Are you an Android user in need of a new pair of earbuds? The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are just $139 at Walmart, a full $60.99 off their $199.99 list price, as of Feb. 24. You can also grab them at Amazon for $140.47.

When it comes to choosing a good pair of wireless earbuds, you have a lot more options than the latest AirPods release. The third-gen version of Apple’s buds certainly proved that the biggest name is not always the best. Plus, there are better picks for Android users.

One such pick, and our personal favorite in this category, are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are on sale for $139 at Walmart. You can also snag them at Amazon for just over a dollar more at $140.47. While this isn’t their absolute lowest price ever (that would be about $10 lower), it’s still a great deal on a great pair of buds. (At the time of writing, this price was only available for the phantom black color.)

With active noise cancellation, admirable sound quality, decent battery life that’s much improved by the extra charge the case provides, and app-based customization, these buds have proven themselves worthy competitors in the wireless earbuds space — and at a much lower cost than the AirPods Pro, which have only hit $159 at their very lowest.

Admittedly, it’s not a one-to-one comparison. Apple’s earbuds work better within their own ecosystem, just as Samsung’s do with their own. In other words, sticking to your brand’s headphones is probably a good call. But if you’re an Android user, there’s a reason these earbuds have earned the honor of being a Mashable Choice pick. Check them out while they’re on sale at Walmart and Amazon.

Credit: Samsung

