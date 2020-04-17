Grammar project helps to fill PPE shortage

coronavirus,

Launceston Church Grammar School is doing its part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with the school constructing visors to be used as personal protective equipment for health professionals. The visors have been developed by one of Grammar’s technology teachers Nick Hansson, and the components are being cut and printed using the school’s 3D printers. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The headpiece for the visor is printed using the school’s printers and each piece takes about two hours to print. The plastic face covering is cut using the school’s laser cutters and then other parts are assembled for comfort. Once the printing is done it takes about seven minutes to assemble each component into a visor. The visors are destined for health professionals in Launceston, with feedback on the design of the visors has been provided by Launceston anaesthetists Christopher Reid and Martin Russnak. About 40 of the visors have been printed but a total of 120 is needed for distribution. “In a regional area such as Launceston, we do not have any reserve of doctors and nurses. “As a result, if there is an outbreak among health care workers, such as on the North West Coast of Tasmania, there is a real risk that hospitals will close as we run out of staff. We need to avoid that at all costs in Launceston,” Dr Reid said. “Adequate personal protective equipment for high-risk health care workers is one way to help protect the staff.” Grammar headmaster Richard Ford said the school encouraged its staff and students to find creative solutions to real-world problems and said it was pleasing to see them contribute positively to the health outbreak. “It is wonderful to see our staff modelling to our students our commitment as a school to creatively find solutions to challenges within our community,” Mr Ford said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/89982e83-b7fe-44bd-8f52-b867bf9fc9cc.jpg/r0_241_6016_3640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg