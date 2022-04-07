Grammys 2022 winners: All the music videos to watch

Good morning mainly to Silk Sonic, most probably sippin’ wine in a robe right now.

The 2022 Grammys have come and gone, and it was a rather big night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. It was a particularly colossal one for Jon Batiste, the most nominated artist this year with 11 nods, who took home album of the year for We Are.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ collab Silk Sonic took home record and song of the year for “Leave the Door Open,” while Olivia Rodrigo won best new artist, best pop vocal album for Sour, and best pop solo performance for “drivers license.”

Maybe you’ve yet to listen to some of the biggest releases of the year, or maybe you’d like to revisit. So, here are the winners of the 64th Grammy Awards, with the music videos you need to watch.

Album of the year

Jon Batiste – We Are – WINNER

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

HER – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Record of the year

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best pop/duo group performance

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More – WINNER

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely

BTS – Butter

Coldplay – Higher Power

Best pop vocal album

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – WINNER

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Best R&B album

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

HER – Back of My Mind

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties – WINNER

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ​​My Life

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best new artist

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Song of the year

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

HER – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best country album

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over – WINNER

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Best pop solo performance

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License – WINNER

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Best dance/electronic recording

Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive – WINNER

Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Tiësto – The Business

Best dance/electronic album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously – WINNER

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me – WINNER

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best rock performance

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire – WINNER

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Best metal performance

Dream Theater – The Alien – WINNER

Deftones – Genesis

Gojira – Amazonia

Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best rock song

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War – WINNER

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Best rock album

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight – WINNER

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best alternative music album

St Vincent – Daddy’s Home – WINNER

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Best R&B performance

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER (TIE)

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings – WINNER (TIE)

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

HER – Damage

Best traditional R&B performance

HER – Fight for You – WINNER

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges and Robert Glasper – Born Again

Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B song

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

HER – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best rap album

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost – WINNER

J Cole – The Off-Season

Nas – King’s Disease II

Kanye West – Donda

Best rap song

Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail – WINNER

DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

J Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best melodic rap performance

Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane – WINNER

J Cole featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Best country song

Chris Stapleton – Cold – WINNER

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave – WINNER

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Best Latin pop album

Alex Cuba – Mendó – WINNER

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo – WINNER

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Latin rock or alternative album

Juanes – Origen – WINNER

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best tropical Latin album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! – WINNER

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best American roots performance

Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American roots song

Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell – Bored

Best Americana album

Los Lobos – Native Sons – WINNER

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best contemporary blues album

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 – WINNER

The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Best traditional blues album

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying – WINNER

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Best bluegrass album

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart – WINNER

Billy Strings – Renewal

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best folk album

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home – WINNER

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best reggae album

Soja – Beauty in the Silence – WINNER

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal

Spice – 10

Best jazz vocal album

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab – WINNER

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Best jazz instrumental album

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline – WINNER

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Latin jazz album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror – WINNER

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best new age album

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides – WINNER

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton – Brothers

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best global music album

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature – WINNER

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat – WINNER

Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo – Blewu

Wizkid featuring Tems – Essence

Best regional Mexican music album

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s – WINNER

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best gospel album

CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

Best roots gospel album

Carrie Underwood – My Savior – WINNER

Harry Connick, Jr – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

Best gospel performance/song

CeCe Winans – Never Lost – WINNER

Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore – Voice of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Wait on You

Best contemporary Christian album

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement – WINNER

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby – We Win

HER and Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine – Jireh

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff – WINNER

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best comedy album

[Hi yeah, I won’t be including the video for this one. No thanks.]

Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK – WINNER

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best spoken word album

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – WINNER

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best music film

Various Artists – Summer of Soul – WINNER

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Best song written for visual media

Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me – WINNER

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White – Agatha All Along

P!nk – All I Know So Far

HER – Fight for You

Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday – WINNER

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In the Heights

Various Artists – One Night in Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER (TIE)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul – WINNER (TIE)

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)