Grand Launching GIC Mobile App: First Super App Trading in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GIC mobile app is a super application like e-Commerce that offers convenience in forex and crypto trading.

On February 15, 2022, GIC officially held the grand launching of the mobile application. The grand launching of this mobile application is accompanied by announcements of collaboration with ApeSwap, Sinest and Adapter, trading competitions, as well as a welcome bonus deposit 100% promo.

Through a peer to peer trading ecosystem, low fees, blockchain technology for trading, market maker access, licensed company support, and a Social Trade system, GIC which has the slogan “The Game Changer” strives to provide a variety of trading solutions. One way to present a trading solution is to cooperate with other parties.

This time, GIC is partnering with decentralized exchange ApeSwap and blockchain content platform Adapter. Regarding the collaboration with ApeSwap , GIC is trying to provide trading and staking solutions, farming on a decentralized exchange platform. To make trading on ApeSwap easier, GIC presents the GIC Bridge feature in its super app.

The function of this GIC Bridge feature is to change/swap GICT to WGICT and vice versa. WGICT can be traded on the decentralized exchange, ApeSwap. On ApeSwap, apart from trading, you can earn additional WGICT by staking BANANA crypto. WGICT can also be farmed for BANANA when paired with USDT.

“GIC Bridge is a service that offers a way to convert GICT to WGICT and vice versa. WGICT can be used for trading on the decentralized exchange, ApeSwap. In ApeSwap, apart from trading, WGICT can be increased by staking BANANA in the Pool feature. WGICT can also be used to get BANANA when staking the WGICT x USDT pair in the Farms feature,” said GIC CEO and CoFounder, Peter Tandean.

Regarding cooperation with Adapter , GIC is trying to find and develop a joint business in Korea and Indonesia.

“GIC and Adapter are trying to find and develop a joint business in South Korea and Indonesia. We are looking for active cooperation for the joint development of blockchain technology,” said Peter Tandean.

Meanwhile, GIC collaborates with Sinest, regarding the need for Big Data, Blockchain and Deep Learning technologies.

“GIC collaborates with Sinest, regarding the need of Big Data, Blockchain, and Deep Learning technologies,” said Peter Tandean.

Along with the grand launching of the mobile app, and the announcement of this collaboration, GIC issued a welcome bonus deposit 100% promo and held a trading competition which registration will open on February 15, 2022. The full announcement can be seen on the GIC website.

“The grand launching of the GIC mobile app was accompanied by a welcome bonus deposit 100% promo and a trading competition. For this trading competition, registration will be opened on February 15, 2022,” concluded Peter Tandean.

