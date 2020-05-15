Grand Ole Opry Live: Watch Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans perform in concert

The Grand Ole Opry is closed but the show must go on. Nashville’s historic music venue will be the site of a special concert on May 16, with country superstars and Opry members Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini, joined by up-and-comer Morgan Evans, performing live from the stage to benefit coronavirus charities.

The performance is part of the Opry Livestream series, hosted by Bobby Bones and presented jointly by the Opry and the Circle network and will mark the Opry’s 4,924th consecutive Saturday night broadcast. Lee Brice will kick things off early at 7:30 p.m ET/4:30 p.m. PT with a special “Circle Sessions” set.

This is the latest in a series of free Saturday performances that not only aims to entertain home-bound fans but also help those in need. The Opry and Circle have partnered with MusicCares’ #Unbroken campain to raise money for artists and music professionals affected by the crisis. Viewers can text “UNBROKEN” to 41444 to donate during the show.

Between sets, Bones will also let viewers know how to contribute to Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live initiative benefiting small business impacted by the pandemic. The exclusive concert series kicked off March 26 with Dave Matthews, and has continued in recent weeks with Alicia Keys, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, country superstar Luke Bryan, Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas, pop star Janelle Monáe and hip-hop hitmaker Chance the Rapper.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLive on top of the company’s $7.5 million pledge. More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive.

