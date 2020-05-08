Grand Ole Opry Live: Watch Trace Adkins, Dustin Lynch, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform

The Grand Ole Opry is closed but the show must go on. Nashville’s historic music venue will be the site of a special concert on May 9, with country superstars and Opry members Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch performing live from the stage to benefit coronavirus charities. Meanwhile, fellow Opry member Blake Shelton will play remotely from his Oklahoma ranch, joined by partner Gwen Stefani in her Opry debut.

The performance is party of the Opry Livestream series, hosted by Bobby Bones and presented jointly by the Opry and the Circle network. To celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, country hitmaker Sara Evans will kick things off early at 7 p.m ET/4 p.m. PT with a special “Circle Sessions” set.

This is the latest in a series of free Saturday performances that not only aims to entertain home-bound fans but also help those in need. The Opry and Circle have partnered with MusicCares’ #Unbroken campain to raise money for artists and music professionals affected by the crisis. Viewers can text “UNBROKEN” to 41444 to donate during the show.

Between sets, Bones will also let viewers know how to contribute to Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live initiative benefiting small business impacted by the pandemic. The exclusive concert series kicked off March 26 with Dave Matthews, and has continued in recent weeks with Alicia Keys, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, country superstar Luke Bryan, Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas, and pop star Janelle Monáe.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLive. More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive.

Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.