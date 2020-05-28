Grant Denyer reveals he’s installed cameras on his farm to catch the mythical black panther

Grant Denyer is on a mission to catch the elusive black panther on camera.

Speaking to News.com.au on Thursday, the 42-year-old TV host claimed he had spotted the mythical creature twice on his Bathurst farm.

‘I’ll give you an exclusive, and don’t think I’m crazy, but I am on the panther bandwagon right now,’ he told the publication.

He clarified: ‘I’m talking about the famous panthers that roam the Australian bush.’

Reported sightings of black panthers in Australia first emerged over a 100 years ago, but there’s still no hard evidence of their existence.

Still, Grant maintains he’s seen the animal twice at the bottom of his farm, and claims to have video proof, even though it’s ‘blurry and zoomed 10 times on my iPhone’.

He said he recently installed ‘infrared and motion-detecting night cameras’ on his property in the hope of getting a better look at the animal.

Grant shared a home video of what he believes was the black panther on his Facebook page in November 2018.

‘FRESH PANTHER EVIDENCE!! I shot this yesterday. Massive, black Panther roaming our bottom paddock,’ he captioned it.

And after speaking to other locals, Grant said he’s more convinced than ever that the animal was the mysterious black panther.

‘I had heard about the myth many a time. I’d quizzed locals in the area of Bathurst and Lithgow – there’d been many a tale,’ he told news.com.au.

‘So I was like, “I’ve just seen the famous panther.”‘