Grant Gustin Opens Up About Having Anxiety Since He Was 5 Years Old

Grant Gustin is opening up about his struggles with anxiety and depression, which started when he was a very young boy.

The 30-year-old Flash star spoke to Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast and shared that his struggles started at “probably 4 or 5.”

“I knew I had always dealt with anxiety, but getting pinpointed ideas about where things started and why you were feeling that way,” Grant shared. “Anxiety is ever-present in my life, for sure.”

He continued, saying that he’s been getting better: “I’ve come a long way with taking a little pressure off myself…I’ve always been really hard on myself and I still am, but I put way too much pressure on myself early on and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, in my opinion at least, in the work, like how wound up I was and how focused I was on getting it right. It gets in your way for sure.”

You can listen to Grant‘s full interview below!

Grant joins many other celebs including Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg and others in opening up about their anxiety.