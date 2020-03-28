Grappling With the Impact of Coronavirus: This Week in the 2020 Race

Hello, from the socially distanced land of our comfy (read: tiny) New York apartments!

Electoral politics as we know them are on pause at the moment, and the coronavirus has upended the Democratic primary race in many ways. Here’s a look at exactly how, and notes on other things you might have missed in the 2020 race this week.

How to campaign during the coronavirus outbreak

As President Trump has appeared before the nation for daily briefings and labeled himself a “wartime president,” former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. — the candidate who seems all but certain to face Mr. Trump in the general election — has faced questions online and even at virtual fund-raisers about why he has kept a relatively low profile.

The outbreak has, of course, forced Mr. Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont off the physical campaign trail. And the unusual situation has left Mr. Biden trying to figure out how to position himself as a prominent voice on the crisis.

“I want to be in daily or at least, you know, significant contact with the American people and communicate what I would be doing, what I think we should be doing and how we should be doing it,” Mr. Biden said on Sunday.