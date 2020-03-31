Great Bathroom Art | A Cup of Jo

What art do you have in your bathroom? I always think bathroom art is so important because — while brushing teeth, blow-drying hair, toweling off — you spend so much time looking at it. So, I smiled when I saw my friend Grace‘s New York City bathroom on Instagram. Don’t you love the print?

(Side note: Grace also makes beautiful ceramics.)

