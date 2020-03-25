Great Beach Style Is About More Than Swim Trunks
This began as a lighthearted take on the best outfits to wear to the beach this summer. Then I gradually realized the current situation likely isn’t letting up anytime soon and living my life in complete denial might not be the best way to cope (in my defense, it’s worked in the past). I was almost ready to throw my hands up in defeat when it dawned on me that the area of overlap in the Venn Diagram of Ideal Beach Looks and Appropriate WFH Fits is actually pretty substantial.
At home, as at the beach, the best possible outfit involves covering way more of your body than you initially imagined. Hitting the beach in style is about more than picking the shoes least likely to get sand stuck in them and calling it a day. Yes, you should definitely be investing in a solid pair of water-resistant shorts (they don’t even have to be swim trunks!) but that doesn’t mean they’re the only thing you should be bringing. In fact, the beach is the perfect place to bust out the summer wardrobe heavy hitters: the polo shirt with a bit too much personality to wear to work, the linen pants you love but are too self-conscious to rock regularly, the espadrilles that feel too, well, beach-y, to wear anywhere else.
The trick to really leveling up your beach style this summer? While everyone else treats the excursion as an excuse to wear as little clothing as possible, you take the trip as yet another opportunity to flex literally the only thing you have to flex: a second-to-none collection of fire fits. Show up in one of your best summer ensembles yet and watch as every other dude around you slowly realizes they could’ve skipped all those hours spent hitting arms by hitting the “add to cart” button instead. Suckers.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Speed Logo Baseball Cap
endclothing.com
$39.00
The best way to keep the sun’s harmful rays off your face (and hide your untamed mop of social-isolation hair).
Hayes
warbyparker.com
$95.00
You already know you should be wearing these inside.
Terry Towelling Polo Shirt
farfetch.com
$100.00
Orlebar Brown makes some of the best bathing suits around. Which is why it’s so impressive the brand, at this point, might be equally beloved for its signature super-soft take on the polo (made out of some of the best terry cloth money can buy, naturally).
Cotton Linen Wide-Fit Tapered Pants
uniqlo.com
$29.90
The perfect pair of pants to lounge in, in a cabana or on the couch.
Striped Canvas and Suede Espadrilles
matchesfashion.com
$131.00
If you’re going to rock espadrilles (and I highly recommend you do), do it right: These are handmade in Spain, where the style originated, and can easily double as the best house-slippers you’ll ever own.
Liberty Bucket Hat
endclothing.com
$69.00
The easiest way to add some instant oomph to any summer outfit: a bucket hat you feel like a million bucks in (even, and especially, if you’re the only one around to notice).
60mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
nordstrom.com
$179.00
If Hunter S. ain’t on your summer mood-board right about now, regardless of where you actually are, I’d humbly suggest reconsidering.
Seersucker Grandad Shirt
Throw this on. Refuse to button it. Repeat.
Calder Solid Swim Trunks
nordstrom.com
$130.00
Swim trunks so good you could (and should) wear them everywhere you go this summer.
5 Col Mix Q Socks
eastdane.com
$20.00
Wearing socks to the beach might seem counterintuitive until you consider how many rascally grains of sand you’d be preventing from coming between your toes once and for all. (And if the closest you come to the beach these next few months is watching old Baywatch reruns on your couch, at least do it in a pair of really dope socks.)
Arizona Triple Navy EVA
endclothing.com
$35.00
A waterproof (!) take on a classic silhouette—hose ’em down post-beach and consider yourself good to go.
Spellout Diamond Ripstop Cap
endclothing.com
$69.00
Finally, a solid-looking hat made out of a water-repellent nylon that won’t ruin your day when it blows off your head and into the ocean for the third time in as many minutes.
Chester Stripe Vacation Shirt
endclothing.com
$118.00
Another day, another camp-collar shirt, another (the only?!) reason to get out of bed and get dressed in the morning, even with nowhere to go.
Standard Tee
standardissuetees.com
$30.00
A plain white tee is never a bad move in the summer, and Standard Issue consistently makes some of the best of ’em.
Baggies 5-Inch Swim Trunks
nordstrom.com
$41.25
Are they shorts or swim trunks? Well…both. And they come complete with the requisite mesh lining to prove it.
Pile Striped Half Sock
Fingers crossed the “athletic stripes” on these guys compensate for your athletic shortcomings when it comes to participating in any sort of beach sports.
Navy OG Classic Slip-On Sneakers
The best sneaker for long walks on the beach, short strolls to the bodega, and every trip in between.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below