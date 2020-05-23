Jimmys Post

Great-grandmother, 88, becomes TikTok star with more than 30 million fans after posting videos of football skills and hilarious dance routines

  • Ruth Rudd started first dancing in her granddaughters’ TikTok videos as a joke 
  • She now has videos with over 500,000 views and 30 million fans on the app 
  • In one of her most popular videos she scores a goal in her granddaughter’s kit  

By Jordan King For Mailonline and Swns – Midlands

Published:

A great-grandmother, 88-years-old, has become TikTok famous with 30 million fans. 

Ruth Rudd has gone viral by doing funny dancing videos outside her house in Kidderminster and scoring a goal in her granddaughter’s football kit which has over 500,000 views. 

Ruth said: ‘I’m just absolutely amazed. 

‘An elderly, 88, a little bit disabled lady with fame like this.

‘I mean I haven’t done anything brave. 

‘I’ve just been an elderly lady making a fool of herself.

Ruth Rudd doing a popular TikTok dance in one of her videos that her granddaughters have been filming 

‘It’s made me happy and behind these doors, eight weeks not going anywhere, something like this to do has given me such a boost up.’

Ruth’s granddaughters Jess and Grace came up with the idea to post videos of her dancing as a joke. 

Grace said: ‘We filmed nan doing a popular dance on TikTok and we thought nothing of it – Jess didn’t even put any tags or do anything special with the video – but it went viral.

‘Within a day, it had more than 50,000 views and it’s now got 30 million, plus over a million likes.’

Ruth has three grown-up children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. 

Grace asked her grandmother to help raise her football club’s profile by wearing the kit because Cookley Ladies FC need sponsers.   

She said: ‘It took a thousand attempts for nan to get the ball in the goal, even though it was right in front of her.

‘All the neighbours came out to watch, it was really funny.

‘She’s now an honourable member of the team.’

