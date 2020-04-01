Great News For Music Lovers: Spotify is Finally Getting Warner Music Group Catalogue in India

The war is over. It is time to be friends again. We couldn’t be happier. Spotify and Warner Music Group have announced that they now have a deal in place, after a fairly long drawn battle which also ended up in the courts. Spotify confirms that all its users in India, the Premium subscribers and those on the ad-supported free-tier will now have access to all of Warner Music Group’s catalogue. The content will be rolling out now, and you should see the new music on your Spotify app over the next few days. This finally means Spotify no longer has a limitation in its battles with the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music and Google’s YouTube Music.

“Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters and working together to grow the music industry over the long term,” says the joint statement issued by Spotify And Warner Music Group. This multi-territory agreement also includes India. The Indian Music Industry (IMI) estimates that there are as many as 250 million subscribers for music streaming apps in India. Research firm Statista believes that the music streaming market in India will be worth as much as US$ 334 million by the year 2024. In fact, Spotify gained 1 million subscribers within the first week of its launch last year and had crossed 2 million users by July.

Spotify which launched in India early last year had to make do without the WMG catalogue of artists. In India, Spotify charges Rs 119 per month for the Premium subscription, by far among the lowest prices anywhere in the world. However, the Warner Music content tussle had put it at a disadvantage in the very competitive music streaming space in India which also features Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube Music, JioSaavn and Wynk Music. Chinese tech company ByteDance launched the Resso music streaming app in India but has to make do without the Tencent-backed Universal Music content.