Great opportunity for every country to focus on domestic cricket: Ravi Shastri



India head coach Ravi Shastri (Reuters/File Photo)

Months after very little or zero sporting activities across the world, the authorities have finally started taking baby steps towards its resumption. While football will restart in Germany from Saturday, BCCI is planning to setup ‘isolation’ camp in order to get the players back on the pitch.

India coach Ravi Shastri also advocates the same but according to him, the focus should be more on the domestic event rather than international tournaments.

“I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on world events right now. Stay at home, ensure domestic cricket comes back to normal, cricketers at all levels — international, First Class, etc — all get back on the field. That’s the most important bit,” Shastri said during an interaction with the Times Of India.

“Start with bilateral cricket. If we (India) had to choose between hosting a World Cup and a bilateral tour, obviously, we’d settle for the bilateral. Instead of 15 teams flying in, we’d settle for one team flying in and playing an entire bilateral series at one or two grounds,” he added.

Shastri feels that playing a domestic level tournament or a bilateral series has less logistical issues as compared to a world event.

“In that sense, what India’s lost out on is domestic cricket — the Indian Premier League (IPL) for instance. When cricket resumes, we could give the IPL a priority. The difference between an international tournament and the IPL is that the IPL can be played between one or two cities and the logistics will be easier to manage. The same thing with bilaterals — it’ll be easier for us to tour one country and play there at specific grounds than 15-16 teams flying in during these times. The International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to look at this objectively,” the former cricketer said.

“It’s a great opportunity for every country to focus on its domestic cricket and that should be given paramount importance,” he further added.

