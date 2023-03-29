Great Place To Work India and HDFC ERGO come together to drive the movement of 'Making India a Healthy Place to Work For All'

Studies representing ~9 lakh employees reveal that organizations with holistic experience witness 3.9x better employee retention

MUMBAI, India, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a vision of Making India a Healthy Place to Work For All, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, a leading general insurance company in India, along with Great Place To Work® India, hosted ‘The Wellness Confluence – Championing Wellbeing – Making Health a Habit’.

As India gears up to be a 5 trillion-dollar economy, wellness, and well-being become key pillars in enabling that vision. With these factors playing a crucial role in shaping the workforce of the country, HDFC ERGO and Great Place To Work India came together to drive this initiative. Great Place To Work India conducted a study representing the voice of ~9 lakh employees across 18 industries, represented as the Workplace Wellness Index™ that provides a baseline to benchmark wellness for India Inc. Interestingly, a key finding which came out of the survey was that organizations that build a culture that foster holistic well-being experience showcase a 3.9x retention indicator as compared to those organizations where employees do not experience such an environment, proving the urgent need for coherent action by Industry leaders.

One of the key initiatives at the Wellness Summit was the launch of the Ideation Lab where participants of the wellness indicator and notable individuals in the wellness and wellbeing space connected to ideate and discuss the movement of ‘Making Health a Habit’.

Commenting on this initiative, Anuj Tyagi, Deputy MD, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “Well-being today is a priority for a lot of people. At HDFC ERGO, employee well-being continues to be of utmost priority for us like a lot of corporates. Our endeavour is to democratise this and make it accessible to everyone, beyond just corporate citizens. Great Place To Work India is already championing this through their corporate wellness index and for individuals through their well-being indicator. We have collaborated with them to extend the indicators to citizens at large through the program – Habit of Life. The big dream is to nudge people to make well-being a priority for citizens across the country. The seed for this has been sown today by creating a well-being charter with inputs from many corporate leaders, well-being practitioners and policymakers at The Wellness Confluence.”

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work® India, said, “We truly believe that Great Place To Work India with HDFC ERGO can promote a culture of consciousness around employee wellbeing. We are confident that our Workplace Wellness Index™ will help corporates take a comprehensive look across the range of indicators and identify areas where we still need to work upon. I am hopeful that a day will come when companies submit their employees’ wellbeing index along with their regular financial statements with absolute clarity on their role as responsible leaders with a high impact on the communities they serve.”

The keynote address at the confluence was delivered by C. K. Mishra Secretary, IAS, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Government of India on Prioritising Wellbeing – The Foundation for 2047. The event also identified and recognised the 40 Best Workplaces in the country where the organisations have well-designed practices to enable well-being.

About HDFC ERGO:

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich RE Group of Germany. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is one of India’s largest non-life insurance companies in the private sector and is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience. The self-help tech platform developed by HDFC ERGO has empowered the customers to avail 58% of the services virtually in a self-help mode on a 24×7 basis with ~40% of the customer requests serviced digitally.

The Company offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

About Great Place To Work®:

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide. Follow Great Place To Work India on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or visit www.greatplacetowork.in to learn more.

