Green Building Materials Market size is set to grow by USD 273 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings boost the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global green building materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 273 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.81% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth. The region has a wide variety of green building products available on the market, which include materials such as reclaimed steel, bamboo, straw, and dirt. Such materials have proven to be effective alternatives to traditional building materials like concrete and steel. Concrete and steel have been associated with environmental damage due to their high carbon footprint. Thus, the use of sustainable insulation is increasing in the region, with products such as cellulose and wool insulation becoming more popular. Their growing popularity is due to their environmental friendliness and high-insulating properties. Furthermore, the region is home to many leading green building materials manufacturers and suppliers who are constantly developing new solutions to meet market demands. Hence, all these factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Green building materials market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This green building materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (insulation, roofing, interior finishing, framing, and exterior siding and others), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the insulation segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Insulation helps in reducing energy consumption, increasing comfort, reducing noise, and preventing condensation issues in buildings. Eco-friendly insulation provides homeowners with various advantages, including economic and comfort improvements. These factors will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Green building materials market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising urban population, as well as rapid economic and industrial development, are increasing the demand for energy-efficient green buildings.

The rise in demand for energy impacts resource availability, as non-renewable energy sources account for a majority of the global energy demand. Energy efficiency is an important aspect of green buildings.

Various countries are focusing on enforcing energy efficiency laws for buildings.

Hence, the demand for green building materials is also expected to increase, which will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Advancements in insulation materials are emerging market trends influencing the market growth.

Over the past few years, there have been numerous advancements in the materials used for insulation in green building construction.

Several manufacturers of foam insulations are coming up with low-emission blowing agents.

For instance, certain spray-foam manufacturers have switched to hydro-fluoro olefins (HFO) blowing agents, which have a lower impact than hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) and XPS rigid insulation boards with lower greenhouse gases (GHGs).

Hence, the advancements in insulation materials used for green buildings are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high initial cost of green buildings poses a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A large investment is required for the initial cost of installing or modernizing a green building. High-quality, energy-efficient materials and advanced technology are used for environmentally friendly buildings, which comes at a cost.

Moreover, procuring and installing green building equipment proves costly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and even large construction companies.

For example, the increased architectural and engineering (A&E) design time, modeling costs, and time required for integrating sustainable building practices increase the initial cost of green buildings.

Thus, the high initial cost of green buildings makes them difficult to afford.

What are the key data covered in this green building materials market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the green building materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the green building materials market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the green building materials market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors

Green Building Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 273 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Hydrotech Inc., ANDERSEN Corp., BASF SE, Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foam Holdings Inc., Forbo Management SA, Holcim Ltd., Interface Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Koch Industries Inc., LX Hausys Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., RedBuilt LLC, Sika AG, Standard Industries Inc., and The Alumasc Group plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

