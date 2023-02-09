Green IoT and Communication Technologies Boost Environmental Sensor Market Growth

Sensors’ small size, low power, and communications capabilities will drive growth opportunities across industries

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced and varied sensing and monitoring technologies protect the environment from harmful infections and toxins, according to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of emerging sensor technologies for environmental monitoring. Green sensors assess the chemical composition of the soil, purity of the water, and air quality. The small size, low power, signal processing, and communications capabilities of sensors will be the primary factors driving growth opportunities across industries.

“Technology convergence is playing an important role in ensuring that sensors benefit humans,” said Varun Babu, TechVision Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Data analytics, cloud platforms, and other advanced machine learning (ML) retrieve data from the green Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled environmental sensors and provide actionable insights.”

Babu added: “Smart cities are an emerging concept leveraging the application of sensors, primarily to monitor air and water conditions in urban areas to ensure sustainability for the livelihood of residents. Further, developing policies and guidelines prioritizing environmental sustainability and control while stepping up efforts to reduce carbon emissions is essential.”

To reap the advantages of emerging sensor technologies:

Hotspot users can track their surroundings and take preventative action based on collected data if their devices have long-range, low-power capabilities.

Universities, research labs, and sensor manufacturers should work together to use advanced environmental detection systems in a variety of applications.

IoT market participants should use technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, cloud computing, and Big Data to provide environmentally sustainable solutions for a safer and more fulfilling life.

Emerging Sensor Technologies for Environmental Monitoring and Their Global Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

