Green Leadership Award Presented to Chugai Pharma Taiwan at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2023 is pleased to honor 30 outstanding business leaders and enterprises for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing organizational efforts in creating a culture of compassion, integrity, and in being socially responsible corporate citizens. The AREA serves as a badge of excellence to spur further innovation and best-practice sharing for organizations and the world at large.

Chugai Pharma Taiwan (CPT) was among the recipients who were conferred with the Green Leadership Award. The Mission of CPT is to develop and deliver innovative drugs, that have been created by Chugai Pharmaceutical in Japan. These drugs are then delivered to the patients awaiting treatment in Taiwan as early as possible with its most prized biologics technology in various areas including Hemophilia, Cancer, Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, and Cardiovascular Medication.

CPT also designs influential environmental initiatives and evaluates whether the positive benefits of these initiatives will be longer-lasting and more widely beneficial than those of the past. In 2023, CPT adopted the “Blue Magpie Tea Garden” to support farmers to take on pesticide-free farming practices, which protects the biological habitats and ensures the water quality of the entire mountain river basin. This action also allows consumers of tea products to have greater confidence in the products they consume.

During the procurement bidding process in the pharmaceutical industry, the Evaluation Committee considers the “CSR Indicators” of the bidders and requests a list of the charitable activities initiated in the past. The Evaluation Committee values the positive impact of these actions and encourages companies to focus on environmental issues. The environmental initiatives have bolstered the corporate image and business performance of CPT. The company has used this as a motivator and is committed to one of its TOP I 2030 goals: fulfill CSR and become a role model for ESG enterprises.

In 2021, all light bulbs in CPT’s offices were replaced by energy-saving light bulbs, which reduce electricity consumption by 15 kWh per day and can reduce 2,000 kg of CO2 emissions per year, which is equivalent to planting 169 trees. This year, CPT presented its employees and members of relevant associations of the pharmaceutical industry with an “Organic Blue Magpie Tea” gift box, with tea leaves sourced through the company’s tea plantation. In addition to the tea set, a card with an introduction in Chinese and English was included to allow people who received the gift box to better understand the ESG concept behind the tea plantation. With this, CPT hopes to influence more people to pay attention to food safety issues and call on more partners to support Taiwan’s specialty tea leaves that are beneficial to the environment. The importance of sustainability has been deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of all CPT’s employees.

CPT will continue to provide innovative products, solutions, and services to the medical industry and its patients in response to “unmet medical needs”, as well as to care for the global environment and work towards achieving sustainable development. In the future, CPT hopes to work with the industry and the media to expand from single activities to a series of comprehensive public welfare activities, diversifying its efforts and attracting more social impact and participation. CPT is dedicated to the advancement of creative and environmentally friendly initiatives, such as reducing plastic use, energy consumption, and carbon emissions, and integrating the company’s short- to long-term goals to become a global Top Innovator by 2030.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/green-leadership-award-presented-to-chugai-pharma-taiwan-at-the-asia-responsible-enterprise-awards-2023-301928730.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

