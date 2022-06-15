Green-Roofs Market Size to Grow by USD 8.87 Billion | Reduction in Global Warming Due to Green Roofs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “ Green-Roofs Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the green-roofs market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 8.87 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14.09% during the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The key market trend for the green-roofs market is the integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems. Green roofs and solar photovoltaic systems are integrated with the aim to minimize emissions of greenhouse gases and ensure the sustainable development of buildings. Although the installation of this roof is complex, vendors like ZinCo and Bauder provide green roofs with integrated solar photovoltaic systems. Countries like Germany , Switzerland , and Austria in Europe have started implementing these roofs.

, , and in have started implementing these roofs. Market Challenge: The key market challenge for the green-roofs market is the increased initial costs and long payback periods. The installation costs of green roofs are high in these countries. Savings on energy can be achieved annually, while an increase in the lifespan of the roof saves repair or reconstruction costs of roofs.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The green-roofs market report is segmented by Product (extensive and intensive) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The extensive product segment held the largest green-roofs market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Initial costs and maintenance costs for extensive green roofs are comparatively lower than those for intensive green roofs. Soil layers for extensive green roofs are less than six inches in depth, as plantations consisting of succulent plants and moss does not have deep roots.

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Urban heat island effect and stormwater runoffs] will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Axter Ltd.



Bauder Ltd.



Bender GmbH & Co. KG



Optigreen international AG



RENOLIT SE



Sempergreen BV



Sika AG



Sky Garden Ltd.



Vegetal i.D. Inc.



ZinCo GmbH

Green-Roofs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries Germany, US, Japan, Canada, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axter Ltd., Bauder Ltd., Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Optigreen international AG, RENOLIT SE, Sempergreen BV, Sika AG, Sky Garden Ltd., Vegetal i.D. Inc., and ZinCo GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

