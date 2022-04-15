Green Science Alliance Developed PLA based 100% Nature Biomass Biodegradable Coating Material

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Green Science Alliance has been trying to replace all the petrochemical derived products with nature biomass derived chemical products. This time, Dr. Ryohei Mori had developed PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) based 100 % nature biomass biodegradable coating material.

Environmental problems caused by population explosion such as global warming, natural resource depletion, water shortage and plastic pollution are getting severe in the world. Especially the micro-plastic pollution problem is destroying the nature including marine environment. Recently, there are some reports that nano-plastics pollutions which are even smaller than micro-plastic pollutions are already in our human body.

Biodegradable plastic is one of the solutions which can mitigate this plastic pollution problem. One of the typical biodegradable plastics is the PLA. PLA is the thermoplastic resin and they are normally used as biodegradable plastic. It is not often seen that PLA is dissolved in some kind of liquid (solvent or water) and used as coating, or painting materials. Some solvent can dissolve PLA although those solvents are often toxic and harmful to human and environment.

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. had developed PLA based 100 % nature biomass biodegradable coating material with special grade of PLA. Solvent is relatively environmentally friendly nature derived one and other additives are also nature derived materials. It is a quite rare product because PLA is often used as plastic and this PLA can be coated or painted. Green Science Alliance is also planning to apply color to make PLA based color ink and paint.

Some of Green Science Alliance technologies are registered by the United Nation Organization (UNIDO’s platform “STePP”, WIPO GREEN) and they were also selected as startup company supported by incubation programme of UNOPS GIC Japan in 2020.

