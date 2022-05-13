Green Science Solutions To Demo Gold Standard Cleaning Platform For Healthier Senior Living At Argentum 2022

The Green Science Solutions (GSS) Senior Cleaning Platform is wholistic, scientific and green. It is a ‘top-to-bottom’ cleaning platform that saves time and money, while adding health, safety and sustainability to any senior living community that wants to maintain the healthiest indoor environments possible.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Green Science Solutions (GSS) President Tom Holm today announced his company’s participation as a showcase exhibitor at this year’s Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference, to be hosted in Minneapolis on May 16 – 18, 2022.

GSS will showcase their ‘top-to-bottom’ sustainable cleaning platform. Tailored to suit the critically important cleaning needs of Senior Living communities, the GSS platform can immediately and measurably improve indoor conditions for residents as well as caregivers. The GSS platform is all-inclusive with 100% science-backed solutions for floors; surfaces throughout the operation including rooms, dining and food service, with ongoing pathogen detection, elimination and monitoring.

“Our approach to healthier, cleaner senior living environments is both holistic and scientific,” explains Mr. Holm. “First, we cover it top-to-bottom, by providing products for high-touch surfaces as well as flooring. Second, we provide proven best-in-class products that are safe, sustainable, and verifiably effective. This comprehensive approach benefits everyone living and working in the community. Furthermore, we provide fantastic customer service on all our products, nationwide.”

Mr. Holm will be on hand for the entire Argentum 2022 Conference, while his team and will showcase the efficacy of the GSS platform with live demonstrations by his team and DG Meditech personnel. Tersano SAO surface cleaning, Patho3gen shoe sanitizing, Ultra Durable low maintenance floor coating and 3M ATP surface pathogen testing.

To see live demonstrations of the GSS Healthier Cleaning Platform throughout Argentum 2022, please visit exhibit # 1340, May 17, 2022 – Minneapolis Convention Center.

https://youtu.be/TLJykMVinD8

GSS is private a Minnesota-based company that provides safe and effective sustainable cleaning and purification products and services for our indoor communities. With customers with extensive experience – gained by working with a variety of industry labs. We offer and support best-in class solutions with committed training and tech support. GSS is there to serve any organization or individual looking to sustainably create safer, healthier indoor environments.

DG Meditech offers deep expertise as a management, marketing, finance and product purchasing consultancy. We specialize in enterprise-wide sustainable and digital transformation for healthcare, senior care and government services segments.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12917145

