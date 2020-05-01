Green zone Lockdown Relaxation : What’s allowed & what’s not | India News – Times of India
MHA has classified 319 districts with no Covid-19 positive cases, or where no case has been reported in the last 21 days as Green zones. The restrictions to be followed in these zones will be more relaxed, compared to Red and Orange zones.
What activities will be allowed in green zone:
- All activities are permitted except the activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of zones.
- Buses have been allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity
- Bus depots too can operate with 50% capacity
- Movement of people is allowed for essential requirement and health purposes
- All goods traffic is to be permitted, including those to neighbouring countries
What will not be allowed in green zone:
- Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road
- Running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions
- Cinema halls, malls, gyms and sports complexes, socila, political or religious garherings
- Movement of individuals for non-essential purposes shall remain restricted between 7pm – 7am
- Movement of persons above 65 years, those with history of co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years
