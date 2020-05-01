Green zone Lockdown Relaxation : What’s allowed & what’s not | India News – Times of India

All activities are permitted except the activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of zones.

Buses have been allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity

Bus depots too can operate with 50% capacity

Movement of people is allowed for essential requirement and health purposes

All goods traffic is to be permitted, including those to neighbouring countries

MHA has classified 319 districts with no Covid-19 positive cases, or where no case has been reported in the last 21 days as Green zones. The restrictions to be followed in these zones will be more relaxed, compared to Red and Orange zones.What activities will be allowed in green zone

What will not be allowed in green zone: