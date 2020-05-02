‘Greenhouse Academy’ Actor Chris O’Neal Arrested for Hit & Run, DUI

Chris O’Neal, one of the stars of the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy, was arrested for an alleged hit and run.

The 26-year-old actor was allegedly the driver of a car that struck two cars in the San Fernando Valley on late Friday night (May 1), TMZ is reporting. One of the people inside one of the cars was injured.

Chris allegedly left the scene of the accident and cops followed tire tracks to a nearby lawn where he was fully awake in his car. Cops gave Chris a field sobriety test and he blew just over the legal limit.

The actor was arrested for “felony hit and run and felony DUI.”

You might also recognize Chris from his roles in the Nickelodeon series How to Rock and movie Swindle.