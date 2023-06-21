Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld 1) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson Passed 95.4 % 4.6 % 2) Elect as a director: David Blaiklock Passed 95.1 % 4.9 % 3) Elect as a director: David Demers Passed 95 % 5 % 4) Elect as a director: Brad Douville Passed 95.1 % 4.9 % 5) Elect as a director: Patricia Fortier Passed 95.3 % 4.7 % 6) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong Passed 95.5 % 4.5 % 7) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith Passed 95 % 5 % 8) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,

Chartered Professional Accountants, as

the Company’s auditor until the next

annual meeting of shareholders Passed 99.5 % 0.5 %

The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 17, 2023 which can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (“RNG“) industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company’s knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane’s business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit https://greenlanerenewables.com .

