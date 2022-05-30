Greenlane Renewables Secures Repeat Order Valued at $8.7 Million for International Energy Company RNG Project in the United States

~Greenlane receives third order in 18 months from repeat customer for biogas upgrading system~

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a contract for $8.7 million (US$6.8 million) for a dairy manure to renewable natural gas (“RNG”) project in the United States owned by an international energy company. This contract win marks the third project within 18 months for this customer that Greenlane has successfully bid. The project owner and location have not been disclosed at this time. Greenlane will supply its membrane separation biogas upgrading system, with order fulfillment expected to commence immediately.

“Greenlane continues to be selected for important RNG projects based not only on the attractiveness of our products, but also the commitment of our people to customer service,” said Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. “Despite a tough economic backdrop, efforts to decarbonize global energy systems through the use of RNG remain robust and dynamic. We’re working hard to help project developers and owners advance their RNG projects in a market where demand continues to far outstrip supply.”

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (“RNG”) industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company’s knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane’s business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

