Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023 and Host Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane“) (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). Representing management will be Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Mason, Director of Finance. Monty Balderston, Chief Financial Officer, will be unavailable due to medical reasons. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

The Company also reports that the previously announced appointments of Brad Douville as Executive Vice Chair and Ian Kane as CEO are expected to follow the release of the Company’s second quarter financial results.

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 (North America toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (“RNG“) industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company’s knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane’s business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “likely”, “could”, “plan”, “intends to”, “will be”, “are expected to”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “can”, “may” or “will” happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information including that the Company intends to announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after markets close, that the Chief Financial Officer will be unavailable due to medical reasons and that the appointments of the Executive Vice Chair (“EVC”) and the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) are expected to follow the release of the Company’s second quarter financial results. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including that management’s plans for issuing its financial results will proceed as anticipated, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, or that assumptions may not be correct. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, changes that may occur between the time of this news release and the date planned for the issuance of financial results; changes in the availability of Company officers; and risks identified in the Company’s annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

