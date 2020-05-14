Greens call on government to ban sale of Nazi items

news, local-news,

Greens leader Cassy O’Connor has called on the Tasmanian Government to take action on banning the sale and display of Nazi memorabilia, other than for institutional and academic purposes. The renewed calls for legislation to ban the sale and display of the items comes after a replica piece of Nazi memorabilia was listed for auction in Launceston. Greens leader Cassy O’Connor said the party was drafting a bill on the matter. She said it must be distressing for the Jewish community to see the items put up for sale and it was time Premier Peter Gutwein made a firm and decisive stance against it. “This is not the first time profit has been made from Nazi memorabilia and it won’t be the last, unless parliament takes action,” she said. “While these objects have historical value, they are also still used to this very day to invoke fear and hatred. “Any display of these items should be done with great sensitivity and for educational purposes only, so we don’t allow the terrible mistakes of the past to be repeated.” IN OTHER NEWS: Earlier this year a Perth resident displayed large Nazi swastikas from their windows, on banners and on wheelie bins and the Star of David on the Launceston Synagogue was defaced. Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson’s Launceston office was also targeted with Nazi stickers in 2018. Attorney-General Elise Archer said the sales, although not illegal, were considered offensive, distressing and a breach of moral standards. She said a review of legislation was undertaken last year but the government would not consider further action at the moment. “The government strongly urges any individual or organisation in Tasmania to think twice about seeking to profit from the sale of such items,” she said. “We applaud the actions of many auction houses or online retail platforms already choosing not to sell such items.” What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

