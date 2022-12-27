GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues de creased by 22.3 % year over year to RMB 457.4 million (US$ 68.3 million) [1] .

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased by 46.8 % year over year to RMB 93.3 million (US$ 13.9 million) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] decreased by 13.7% year over year to RMB105.9 million (US$15.8 million) [1].

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) (“GreenTree”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” and “our”), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2022.

First Half 2022 Operational Highlights

A total of 4,669 hotels with 332,073 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2022 , compared to 4,542 hotels and 328,773 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2021 .

, compared to 63 L&O hotels and 4,479 F&M hotels in operation in 358 cities as of June 30, 2021 . Geographic coverage increased by 2.5% year-over-year.

, the Company had 67 leased-and-operated (“L&O”) hotels and 4,602 franchised-and-managed (“F&M”) hotels in operation in 367 cities across , compared to 63 L&O hotels and 4,479 F&M hotels in operation in 358 cities as of . Geographic coverage increased by 2.5% year-over-year. During the first half of 2022, the Company opened 201 hotels, a decrease of 201 compared to 402 hotels opened in the first half of 2021. Of the hotels opened in the first half of 2022, 43 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 108 in the mid-scale segment, and 50 in the economy segment. Geographically, 13 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [ 4 ] , 52 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 136 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China as of June 30, 2022.

, 52 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 136 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had a pipeline of 1,094 hotels contracted for or under development with 296 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 469 in the mid-scale segment, and 324 in the economy segment.

, the Company had a pipeline of 1,094 hotels contracted for or under development with 296 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 469 in the mid-scale segment, and 324 in the economy segment. The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB153 in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.6% from RMB151 in the first quarter of 2021. Such ADR was RMB147 in the second quarter of 2022, a 14.0% year-over-year decrease.

in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.6% from in the first quarter of 2021. Such ADR was in the second quarter of 2022, a 14.0% year-over-year decrease. The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 60.0% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 63.4 % in the first quarter of 2021. Such OCC was 62.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 78.6% in the second quarter of 2021.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels’ ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB92 in the first quarter of 2022, a 3.9% year-over-year decrease. RevPAR was RMB91 in the second quarter of 2022, a 31.9% year-over-year decrease.

in the first quarter of 2022, a 3.9% year-over-year decrease. RevPAR was in the second quarter of 2022, a 31.9% year-over-year decrease. As of June 30, 2022 the Company’s loyalty program had over 74 million individual members and approximately 1,905,000 corporate members, compared to over 69 million individual members and approximately 1,850,000 corporate members, respectively, as of December 31 , 2021.

“The first half of 2022 was extremely challenging as COVID-19 outbreaks in many parts of the country resulted in lockdowns in many cities, especially in Shanghai. Nevertheless, we continued to execute our long-term strategic growth plan to deliver continued operating profitability, maintain healthy and stable cash flow, open L&O hotels in new strategic locations, and assist franchisees in maintaining quality operations,” said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

Our performance in January and February, especially during Chinese New Year, was better than our industry’s average, creating growing momentum in our business. However, outbreaks in the second quarter slowed down the pace of recovery throughout our industry, especially in top-tier cities such as Guangzhou and Shanghai.

As we entered summer and transportation restrictions were relaxed, RevPAR recovered. In the third quarter, it reached nearly 80% of the same period in 2019. October and November brought a fresh wave of outbreaks, slowing down our recovery once again. However, with flexible anti-pandemic measures released by the government early December, RevPAR recovered this month to more than 85% of its pre-pandemic levels.

The pandemic is evolving rapidly in China and it is unclear at this stage what impact this will have on our business in the short term as many people currently prefer to act cautiously and limit their travels. Looking into the first quarter of 2023, with Chinese New Year late January, and the months beyond, we expect that the country will gradually return to normal life. To prepare for these better days, we are helping our hotels and franchisees to devise and implement stringent measures to ensure the safety of our guests and training staff at all levels to be fully ready for the expected recovery in leisure and business travel.

As we are closing another very difficult year, I want to give a special thanks to our team, franchisees, and partners for their hard work in protecting the health of our guests and supporting each other through very challenging times.

First Half 2022 Financial Results Six months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 172,995,482 171,272,365 25,570,291 Franchised-and-managed hotels 395,606,563 275,539,547 41,136,971 others 19,667,293 10,564,787 1,577,281 Total revenues 588,269,338 457,376,699 68,284,543

Total revenues for the first half of 2022 were RMB457.4 million (US$ 68.3 million) [1], a 22.3% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in lower RevPAR at L&O hotels and F&M hotels. Compared with the first half of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, total revenues for the first half of 2022 decreased by 10.4%.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the first half of 2022 were RMB171.3 million (US$25.6 million) [1], a 1.0% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to a 22.6% year-over-year decrease in L&O hotels’ second quarter RevPAR and was partially offset by a 10.3% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels’ first quarter RevPAR and the increased number of newly opened L&O hotels.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the first half of 2022 were RMB275.5 million (US$41.1 million) [1], a 30.4% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees for the first half of 2022 decreased 33.6% year-over-year, mainly because of the decrease in the gross opening number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others for the first half of 2022 decreased by 30.0% year-over-year, primarily due to a 4.3% decrease in F&M hotels’ RevPAR for 2022 Q1 and a 32.4% decrease in F&M hotels’ RevPAR for 2022 Q2 due to the impact of COVID-19 and the fee waivers to franchisees of quarantined hotels and hotels whose RevPAR was severely affected by the pandemic.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Initial franchise fee 37,592,607 24,955,708 3,725,789 Recurring franchise management fee and others 358,013,956 250,583,839 37,411,182 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 395,606,563 275,539,547 41,136,971

Total operating costs and expenses Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Operating costs and expenses Hotel operating costs 286,667,300 307,750,028 45,945,869 Selling and marketing expenses 39,821,421 18,852,606 2,814,620 General and administrative expenses 127,001,827 99,724,402 14,888,461 Other operating expenses 4,146,290 2,048,734 305,868 Other general expenses – 490,619,710 73,247,594 Total operating costs and expenses 457,636,838 918,995,480 137,202,412

Hotel operating costs for the first half of 2022 were RMB 307.8 million (US$45.9 million) [1], a 7.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 34 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher utilities, higher staff headcount and compensation expenses, higher depreciation and amortization. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels since 2021, hotel operating costs for the first half of 2022 decreased 14.1%.

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ Rental 103,794,352 107,078,975 15,986,470 Utilities 12,203,535 13,659,704 2,039,340 Personnel cost 31,071,099 41,703,184 6,226,121 Depreciation and amortization 33,683,464 52,000,772 7,763,511 Consumable, food and beverage 31,726,274 24,266,539 3,622,899 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-

managed hotels 55,395,961 56,294,805 8,404,593 Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels 12,448,949 7,163,562 1,069,492 Others 6,343,666 5,582,487 833,443 Hotel Operating Costs 286,667,300 307,750,028 45,945,869

Selling and marketing expenses for the first half of 2022 were RMB18.9 million (US$2.8 million) [1], a 52.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses and staff related expenses, due to less employee business travels in the pandemic.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2022 were RMB99.7 million (US$14.9 million) [1], a 21.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to the reduction of travel expenses and consulting fees.

Other general expenses were RMB490.6 million (US$73.2 million) [1] in the first half of 2022, which included one-time impairment charges for Argyle and Urban as mentioned earlier. After certain assessment, GreenTree’s board of directors concluded that the Company would deconsolidate Argyle starting from June, 2022. As for Urban, GreenTree has sold its equity interest and will deconsolidate Urban in the fourth quarter. In addition to the one-time impairments, we also took a provision for other assets related to two properties. In the first quarter of 2021, we signed Lease Contracts and Purchase Intention Contracts with Shanghai HongYuan Shengshi for two properties located in the Hongqiao Business Center, where we planned to develop flagship L&O hotels and the company’s new headquarters. However, because of the financial crisis of Evergrande, one of its shareholders, neither property had been delivered on time as contracted as of June 30, 2022. Therefore, we decided to take a full provision at this time out of an abundance of caution.

Gross profit for the first half of 2022 was RMB149.6 million (US$22.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 50.4%. Gross margin for the first half of 2022 was 32.7%, compared to 51.3% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels and lower revenue caused by Covid-19.

Income from operations for the first half of 2022 was RMB-457.7 million (US$-68.3 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 403.7%, with a margin of -100.1%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operation from purely operating activities was RMB 32.9 million, with a margin of 7.2%.

Net income for the first half of 2022 was RMB-360.9 million (US$-53.9million)[1], compared to RMB146.3 million in the first half of 2021 and net margin was -78.9%. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to other general expenses. Excluding these, net income was 68.3 million RMB, with a margin of 14.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the first half of 2022 was RMB93.3 million (US$13.9 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the first half of 2022 was 20.4%, compared to 29.8% a year ago. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increased number of L&O hotels—both newly opened and in the pipeline. Excluding the impact of newly opened and pipeline hotels, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was RMB139.3 million, with a margin of 34.9%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was RMB105.9 million (US$15.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the first half of 2022 was 23.2%, compared to 20.9% one year ago. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB163.9 million, with a margin of 41.1%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first half of 2022 were RMB-3.18 (US$-0.47) [1], down from RMB1.47 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was RMB1.03 (US$0.15) [1], down from RMB1.19 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2022 was RMB 130.7 million (US$ 19.5 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the first half of 2022 was RMB 322.6 million (US$48.2 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments and proceeds from the disposal of security equities. The investing cash inflow was partially offset by a loan to an affiliated food and restaurant business which is to be merged with the Company in January 2023. Financing cash outflow for the first half of 2022 was RMB181.6 million (US$27.1 million)[1], mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the end of the June 30, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,079.5 million (US$161.17 million) [1], compared to RMB1,235.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease from the end of 2021 was primarily attributable to the repayment of bank loans and a loan to an affiliated food and restaurant business which is to be merged with the Company in January 2023, offset by cash from operating activities.

Key Q3 2022 Operational Highlights

A total of 4,763 hotels with 337,111 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2022 .

. As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had 69 leased-and-operated (“L&O”) hotels and 4,694 franchised-and-managed (“F&M”) hotels in operation in 370 cities across China .

, the Company had 69 leased-and-operated (“L&O”) hotels and 4,694 franchised-and-managed (“F&M”) hotels in operation in 370 cities across . During the third quarter of 2022, the Company opened 104 hotels.

As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had a pipeline of 1,129 hotels contracted for or under development.

, the Company had a pipeline of 1,129 hotels contracted for or under development. ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB168 .

. OCC, for all hotels in operation was 71.1%.

RevPAR was RMB120 .

Update on the Food and Restaurant Acquisition

Since the announcement of the signing of the SPA in May 2022, the Company has been working on the closing of the Food and Restaurant Acquisition transaction. However, due to resurgences of COVID-19, it experienced significant delays in the delivery of various documents to various agencies. While China removed many COVID-related restrictions in December and the Company is speeding up the closing process, it expects the formal closing will be completed in January 2023, a bit later than originally planned. The Company will inform the market when the transaction formally closes.

Guidance

Given the large number of Covid outbreaks in many parts of China throughout 2022, business did not improve as we initially expected, until the easing of restrictions early December. Consequently, we have adjusted our revenue guidance for the full year of 2022 to 81%-84% of the 2021 levels.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods and the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 27, 2022, (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 28, 2022).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until January 3, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 5371493

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (“GreenTree” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,659 hotels. In 2021, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 11 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS’ 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2021 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 298,428,709 574,005,663 85,696,789 Restricted cash 3,300,000 – – Short-term investments 557,458,675 246,841,572 36,852,476 Investments in equity securities 157,988,851 70,918,733 10,587,888 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 95,589,936 113,214,510 16,902,481 Amounts due from related parties 310,419,860 433,819,663 64,767,570 Prepaid rent 15,454,967 10,900,885 1,627,459 Inventories 2,297,584 2,103,699 314,074 Other current assets 142,737,163 98,889,940 14,763,880 Loans receivable, net 247,530,580 216,342,526 32,299,089 Total current assets 1,831,206,325 1,767,037,191 263,811,706 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 18,869,900 18,869,900 2,817,202 Long-term time deposits 160,000,000 130,000,000 19,408,489 Loans receivable, net 290,967,680 192,016,112 28,667,251 Property and equipment, net 1,045,356,265 976,142,618 145,734,256 Intangible assets, net 520,117,479 272,970,807 40,753,468 Goodwill 120,819,948 29,583,468 4,416,695 Long-term investments 188,790,785 229,377,915 34,245,221 Other assets 329,366,340 128,198,175 19,139,485 Deferred tax assets 161,565,839 213,786,784 31,917,526 TOTAL ASSETS 4,667,060,561 3,957,982,970 590,911,299 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 356,000,000 254,800,000 38,040,639 Long-term bank loans, current portion 50,200,000 141,900,000 21,185,112 Accounts payable 24,036,544 21,212,226 3,166,902 Advance from customers 39,773,738 27,111,499 4,047,640 Amounts due to related parties 9,530,627 10,455,346 1,560,942 Salary and welfare payable 60,154,565 63,897,463 9,539,640 Deferred rent 1,926,957 2,127,896 317,687 Deferred revenue 215,147,975 196,743,088 29,372,970 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 381,282,062 413,506,904 61,734,954 Income tax payable 70,897,366 20,730,866 3,095,037 Dividends payable 40,999,458 – – Total current liabilities 1,249,949,292 1,152,485,288 172,061,523 Long-term loans, non-current portion 301,800,000 170,000,000 25,380,332 Deferred rent 68,842,692 79,948,490 11,935,995 Deferred revenue 314,472,488 264,055,000 39,422,374 Other long-term liabilities 132,046,925 125,722,275 18,769,842 Deferred tax liabilities 228,201,745 166,657,718 24,881,342 Unrecognized tax benefits 328,820,281 366,212,130 54,674,031 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,624,133,423 2,325,080,901 347,125,439 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070 222,587,070 33,231,375 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210 115,534,210 17,248,803 Additional paid-in capital 1,151,384,306 1,151,655,445 171,937,631 Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) 326,298,618 (1,332,875) (198,993) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,880,907 32,150,906 4,800,004 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders’ equity 1,857,685,111 1,520,594,756 227,018,820 Non-controlling interests 185,242,027 112,307,313 16,767,040 Total shareholders’ equity 2,042,927,138 1,632,902,069 243,785,860 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,667,060,561 3,957,982,970 590,911,299

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 172,995,482 171,272,365 25,570,291 Franchised-and-managed hotels 395,606,563 275,539,547 41,136,971 Others 19,667,293 10,564,787 1,577,281 Total revenues 588,269,338 457,376,699 68,284,543 Operating costs and expenses Hotel operating costs (286,667,300) (307,750,028) (45,945,869) Selling and marketing expenses (39,821,421) (18,852,606) (2,814,620) General and administrative expenses (127,001,827) (99,724,402) (14,888,461) Other operating expenses (4,146,290) (2,048,734) (305,868) Other general expenses – (490,619,710) (73,247,594) Total operating costs and expenses (457,636,838) (918,995,480) (137,202,412) Other operating income 20,053,589 3,917,398 584,852 Income (loss) from operations 150,686,089 (457,701,383) (68,333,017) Interest income and other, net 29,282,647 23,730,138 3,542,816 Interest expense (7,477,925) (15,178,612) (2,266,107) Gains from investment in equity securities 43,873,336 21,687,584 3,237,871 Other income, net – 14,664,617 2,189,370 Income (loss) before income taxes 216,364,147 (412,797,656) (61,629,067) Income tax (expense) benefits (70,539,794) 51,800,695 7,733,640 Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees 145,824,353 (360,996,961) (53,895,427) Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax 463,897 75,125 11,216 Net income (loss) 146,288,250 (360,921,836) (53,884,211) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 4,939,732 33,290,344 4,970,117 Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 151,227,982 (327,631,492) (48,914,094) Net earnings (losses) per share Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.47 (3.18) (0.47) Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.47 (3.18) (0.47) Net earnings (losses) per ADS Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.47 (3.18) (0.47) Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.47 (3.18) (0.47) Weighted average shares outstanding Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 68,286,954 68,286,954 68,286,954 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,373,712) (9,730,001) (1,452,651) Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 144,914,538 (370,651,837) (55,336,862) Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 4,939,732 33,290,344 4,970,117 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 149,854,270 (337,361,493) (50,366,745)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Operating activities: Net income (loss) 146,288,250 (360,921,836) (53,884,211) Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,437,845 62,246,827 9,293,207 Share of gains in equity method investments (463,897) (75,125) (11,216) Fair value change in returnable

consideration and contingent

consideration, net (502,712) – – Impairment of long-lived assets – 56,212,849 8,392,357 Impairment of goodwill – 91,236,480 13,621,248 Losses from disposal of a subsidiary – 13,944,925 2,081,922 Interest income (3,855,030) (262,334) (39,165) Bad debt expense 20,461,144 340,489,881 50,833,801 Gains from investments in equity securities (43,873,336) (21,687,584) (3,237,871) Losses on disposal of property and

equipment – 2,566,292 383,137 Foreign exchange losses(gains)

2,507,642 (11,937,001) (1,782,147) Share-based compensation 1,307,865 271,139 40,480 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (32,846,596) (29,431,182) (4,393,960) Prepaid rent (14,196,968) 4,554,082 679,907 Inventories 1,680,444 (75,498) (11,272) Amounts due from related parties (3,873,538) (2,852,920) (425,930) Other current assets (123,719,995) 10,112,055 1,509,690 Other assets (7,784,920) 6,868,854 1,025,493 Accounts payable (1,514,213) 455,144 67,951 Amounts due to related parties 2,157,658 924,719 138,057 Salary and welfare payable 5,269,370 4,587,762 684,935 Deferred revenue (24,203,226) (47,014,645) (7,019,102) Advance from customers (6,444,631) (11,146,437) (1,664,119) Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 52,388,512 84,240,136 12,576,721 Income tax payable (36,042,356) (51,560,123) (7,697,724) Unrecognized tax benefits 21,399,858 37,391,849 5,582,456 Deferred rent 15,403,018 14,340,487 2,140,978 Other long-term liabilities 14,233,448 (6,624,650) (989,034) Deferred taxes 18,689,560 (56,139,972) (8,381,477) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,903,196 130,714,174 19,515,112 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (157,888,825) (28,834,339) (4,304,853) Purchases of intangible assets – (60,215) (8,990) Payments for acquisition of minority equity (868,388) – – Acquisitions, net of cash received (173,128,625) – – Collection of acquisition advances 10,148,000 – – Advances for purchases of property and equipment (204,889,383) – – Purchases of short-term investments (138,286,310) (48,860,000) (7,294,606) Proceeds from short-term investments 356,735,030 389,739,437 58,186,566 Proceeds from sales of long-term time

deposits 50,000,000 – – Increase of long-term time deposits (130,000,000) – – Proceeds from disposal of equity securities

and dividends received from equity

securities 211,307,112 116,555,911 17,401,339 Loans to related parties (231,745,560) (165,320,000) (24,681,626) Repayment from related parties 148,665,500 45,607,667 6,809,045 Loans to third parties (10,500,000) (266,200) (39,743) Repayment from third parties 46,500,000 1,638,833 244,671 Loan to franchisees (460,435,294) (35,281,960) (5,267,458) Repayment from franchisees 183,674,199 47,680,868 7,118,567 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (500,712,544) 322,600,002 48,162,912 Financing activities: Distribution to the shareholders – (40,999,458) (6,121,058) Loan from non-controlling interest 2,792,853 300,000 44,789 Repayment of bank loans – (156,100,000) (23,305,116) Proceeds from bank loans 140,000,000 14,800,000 2,209,582 Capital contribution from non-controlling

interest holders 7,031,000 400,000 59,718 Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities 149,823,853 (181,599,458) (27,112,085) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (1,395,088) 562,236 83,940 Net (decrease) increase in cash and

cash equivalents and restricted cash (309,380,583) 272,276,954 40,649,879 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash at the beginning of the period 633,728,109 320,598,609 47,864,112 Cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end of the period 324,347,526 592,875,563 88,513,991

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Net income (loss) 146,288,250 (360,921,836) (53,884,211) Deduct: Other operating income 20,053,589 3,917,398 584,852 Interest income and other, net 29,282,647 23,730,138 3,542,816 Gains from investment in equity

securities 43,873,336 21,687,584 3,237,871 Share of gain in equity investees, net of

tax 463,897 75,125 11,216 Other income, net – 14,664,617 2,189,370 Add: Other operating expenses 4,146,290 2,048,734 305,868 Other general expenses – 490,619,710 73,247,594 Income tax expenses (benefits) 70,539,794 (51,800,695) (7,733,640) Interest expenses 7,477,925 15,178,612 2,266,107 Depreciation and amortization 40,437,845 62,246,827 9,293,207 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 175,216,635 93,296,490 13,928,800 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Net income (loss) 146,288,250 (360,921,836) (53,884,211) Deduct: Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 11,134,872 1,251,065 186,779 Gains from investment in equity

securities (net of 25% tax) 32,905,002 16,265,688 2,428,403 Other income (net of 25% tax) – 10,998,463 1,642,027 Add: Share-based compensation 1,307,865 271,139 40,480 One-time fees and expenses 14,707,304 4,467,926 667,044 Impairment charges and provisions for

other assets 4,523,574 490,619,710 73,247,594 Core net income (Non-GAAP) 122,787,119 105,921,723 15,813,698 Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP) Class A ordinary share-basic and

diluted 1.19 1.03 0.15 Class B ordinary share-basic and

diluted 1.19 1.03 0.15

Operational Data

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Total hotels in operation: 4,542 4,669 Leased and owned hotels 63 67 Franchised hotels 4,479 4,602 Total hotel rooms in operation 328,773 332,073 Leased and owned hotels 7,229 6,986 Franchised hotels 321,544 325,087 Number of cities 358 367 Quarter Ended 2021 Q1 2022Q1 Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased-and-owned hotels 51.7 % 52.6 % Franchised hotels 63.7 % 60.2 % Blended 63.4 % 60.0 % Average daily rate (in RMB) Leased-and-owned hotels 184 199 Franchised hotels 150 152 Blended 151 153 RevPAR (in RMB) Leased-and-owned hotels 95 105 Franchised hotels 96 91 Blended 96 92 Quarter Ended 2021 Q2 2022Q2 Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased-and-owned hotels 72.9 % 57.1 % Franchised hotels 78.8 % 62.3 % Blended 78.6 % 62.2 % Average daily rate (in RMB) Leased-and-owned hotels 219 217 Franchised hotels 169 145 Blended 171 147 RevPAR (in RMB) Leased-and-owned hotels 160 124 Franchised hotels 133 90 Blended 134 91

Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Luxury 28 – 5,821 – Argyle 28 – 5,821 – Mid-to-up-scale 423 528 38,704 47,347 GreenTree Eastern 170 201 18,155 22,402 Deepsleep Hotel 5 7 356 467 Gem 39 52 3,605 4,728 Gya 50 66 4,212 5,639 Vx 52 81 4,520 7,069 Ausotel 14 – 1,877 – Urban Garden and others 93 121 5,979 7,042 Mid-scale 2,917 2,999 231,105 233,950 GreenTree Inn 2,158 2,183 179,790 180,255 GT Alliance 508 521 35,937 37,545 GreenTree Apartment 15 19 1,058 1,260 Vatica 115 110 8,386 7,969 City 118 Selected and others 121 166 5,934 6,921 Economy hotels 1,174 1,142 53,143 50,776 Shell 617 648 26,714 28,030 City 118 and others 557 494 26,429 22,746 Total 4,542 4,669 328,773 332,073

[1] The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.6981 on June 30, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/

[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, other general expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and the provision for bad debts, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.

[3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and impairment charges and provisions for other assets but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

[4] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.

