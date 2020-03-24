Greg Rikaar says he has coronavirus

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rikaart said his symptoms started a few weeks ago with a slight cough and gradually got worse. He was then misdiagnosed with pneumonia.

“I just tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote, adding, “I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life.”

He said while everyone in his house had a slight cough, they got better and he grew sicker.

“Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia.”