Gregory Tyree Boyce, ‘Twilight’ actor, found dead with girlfriend
He was 30.
According to the coroner’s office, Boyce was found dead with Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27, at a residence on May 13.
The cause and manner of death is still being determined.
A public information officer for the Las Vegas Police Department told CNN in an email that the deaths were “not a criminal incident” and referred any inquiry to the coroner’s office.
Boyce was best known for playing Tyler Crowley opposite Kristen Stewart’s character Bella Swan in “Twilight.”
He was also credited with appearing as Cowboy in video short “Apocalypse” in 2018.
In Facebook posts Sunday, Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, paid tribute to both her son and Adepoju.
Wayne wrote that her son was “the best chef.”
CNN was unable to locate a representative for Boyce and has reached out to Wayne for additional comment.
It will take six to eight weeks for a cause of death to be determined, according to the coroner’s office.