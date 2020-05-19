Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death: New Details Revealed, Plus Family Speaks Out





Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead at home last week in Las Vegas and now new details are being revealed.

TMZ is reporting that an “unknown white powdery substance” was allegedly found at the scene. An official cause of death for both of the deceased is still pending.

Gregory‘s family has also released a statement.

“We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death,” the family said. “The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

Gregory‘s only big-screen acting credit is his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 movie Twilight. In case you don’t remember, Tyler is the student at Forks High School who almost runs over Bella with his van before Edward saves her life.

