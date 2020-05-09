Greta Thunberg Makes Big Donation & Launches New UNICEF Campaign To Aid Children During Pandemic

Greta Thunberg is donating a big sum of money to coronavirus relief efforts.

The 17-year-old climate activist was recently award $100,000 for her global activism from Human Act, a Danish worldwide development organization.

However, Greta will be donating that money to the United Nations Children’s Fund, and Human Act will be matching the donation as together they launch a new campaign specifically aimed at safeguarding children’s rights and welfare at this time.

The money will go to support UNICEF’s efforts to protect children from food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence and lost school days.

“I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education,” Greta shared in a statement. “Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis. It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.”

The campaign will also help the organization to provide essential items like soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information to healthcare systems in need.