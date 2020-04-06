Grey hair is one of the hottest trends of 2020. Top 5 styles to follow right now

As the world battles a global pandemic and an indefinite lockdown, our regular lifestyle has slowed down and how. Among others, the fashion and beauty sector has suffered a major setback and one wonders as to what even is relevant and doable. Access is denied and how. The creative and hilarious memes that keep us entertained right now also talk about how one would get to see the real hair colour of our peers as going to a parlour or even arranging your favourite hair colour is a distant dream right now. So why not embrace what’s natural and give it a stylish spin? Going natural, no-make-up looks began to attract more followers in 2019.

Many celebrities across the globe spoke about how they are embracing their greying locks and even their ageing skin. It is all about feeling comfortable in your own skin and even with your beautiful locks. We surely have come a long way in terms of body shaming, age shaming among other pressures that people have been coping over the years. Let’s face it, the texture looks gorgeous and there are so many ways in which you can style your greying tresses.

Top 5 trends to follow and give your grey hair a stylish spin:

The long of it

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with those long tresses in so many ways. Try giving it steps and create volume and drama. Undercut styles, heavy layering is your perfect bet. Try it on.

The short of it – Short hair has always been one of the most sought after hairstyles over decades. The modern crop, bouncy bobs, pixie cut, voluminous bob with bangs, more-on-the-top are one of the sharpest hair-dos to wear right now. Go ahead and give your hair some textured spin.

Curl it up

If you have natural curls then nothing like it. For those who are bored of their straight hair, give those grey tresses a curly spin and see how much fun you will have while doing it. It is spunky and will give your hair an enormous volume. Beachy waves, perm, tightly coiled and ginger curls are a few among many others. Try mixing these styles up and surprise yourself. Now is the time.

Braids

Getting bored? Why not try the classic braids? One of the funkiest and edgy hair-dos, braids are in right now. Some styles that can be looked right now are the fishtail braids, braid within a braid, inside-out fishtail braid, half-up waterfall braid and the crown braid among others.

Salt and pepper

If your hair is greying and you have got the salt and pepper vibe, enjoy it while it lasts. It gives your hair a beautiful texture. Try a simple ponytail or give it a blow-dry and bring in some bounce to your hair. You are good to go and stand out.

Be creative with your hair right now as you have all the time to do it. Who knows you might end up discovering your favourite hair-do without any expert’s help.