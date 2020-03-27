‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season ending early after coronavirus concerns suspended production

The current season of the long-running medical drama will wrap up a few episodes ahead of schedule after the show’s filming was interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16 is now set to wrap up on Thursday, April 9 with an episode titled “Put on a Happy Face,” according to a statement from ABC Entertainment.

The episode will be the 21st of the current season, which was supposed to be comprised of 25 episodes.

The studio said they are not planning to resume production to complete filming on the additional episodes.