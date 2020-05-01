‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Eric Dane & Patrick Dempsey Reunite For Epic Photo ‘6 Feet Apart’

McDreamy and McSteamy are together again…and killing it at social distancing. Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane went on a hike and shared an amazing reunion photo.

If life is feeling a little empty without new Grey’s Anatomy episodes due to the coronavirus outbreak shutting down production in March, Eric Dane has you covered! At least nostalgia-wise. Dr. Mark Sloan himself decided to brighten up the day of Grey’s fans everywhere by reuniting for a hike with his fellow former co-star Patrick Dempsey, 54. Eric shared the photo to his Twitter account on Apr. 29, showing McSteamy and McDreamy in the green grass-covered foothills near Los Angeles.

While they didn’t show a reunion embrace due to social distancing, Eric, 47, made light of how everyone is required to stay a safe distance from others. “Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart @PatrickDempsey,” he wrote in the caption. Eric could be seen in the foreground with a big smile on his face while taking the selfie, even using his thumb to point backwards to show that his pal Patrick was behind him. Patrick — who played Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s for over a decade — was a decent distance in back, and had his arms spread open in a welcoming gesture while showing off his pearly whites.

Grey’s fans flipped out over seeing the two handsome former TV doctors hanging out in real life. @kinghaza14 responded, “@RealEricDane and @PatrickDempsey OMG LOVE YOU FOR THIS!!” while @__raybae excitedly wrote, “IM SCREAMING!!!” @meredithsgrxy noted, “@RealEricDane and @PatrickDempsey brothers i’m going to cry,” — a sentiment many fellow fans echoed. @babydempeo got the same feels as other fans by responding, “MCBROTHERS IS ALIVEE.”

It’s been years since fans saw the two hunks together on-screen. Eric left the show in season nine after playing plastic surgery God Dr. Mark Sloan from 2006-2012. His character was sadly killed off after surviving a plane crash. Eric then went on to star in TNT’s sci-fi action-drama The Last Ship from 2014-2018. Patrick’s character Derek’s death came following a devastating car accident at the end of 2015’s season that left neurosurgeon Derek brain-dead. Patrick is now seen in the 2020 TV show Devils by Sky Atlantic Italia and has a political drama pilot Ways and Means in the works at CBS.