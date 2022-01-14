GRID closes $1.3m oversubscribed seed round to unleash the power of no code for video games

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — GRID—Gaming Revolution for International Development Inc. has raised a $1.3 million seed funding round in an effort to democratize content creation through video games. GRID is an award-winning, international team that has worked together for over 7 years in the field of video game development and social innovation.

The team is building Breshna, a platform that empowers users to create their own purposeful video games without writing a single line of code. The word Breshna means lightning in the Pashto language, the Founder’s mother tongue.

“Breshna operates at the intersection of 3 exploding tech trends; no-code content creation, serious games and NFTs,” said Mariam Nusrat, Founder & CEO of GRID. “Video games are powerful communication tools, but their use has been limited to entertainment due to the cost, skills and time barriers associated with video game creation. Breshna breaks these barriers and empowers a non-tech audience to create purposeful video games at low-cost, with no-code, and at lightning speed. With our investors’ support, we are now poised to build for a world where everyone, irrespective of their coding and design skills, can tell a story through video games.”

To date Breshna has 1100 registered users and 3000+ video games made on the platform. GRID recently launched Breshna’s alpha version on Product Hunt which ranked #2 Product of the Day and #5 Product of the Week. PH also featured Breshna in their newsletter.

“With Breshna, everyone can be a game developer,” explained Rizwan Nusrat, a member of the Founding team and COO & CCO of GRID. “Breshna transforms ordinary people into powerful content creators. Whether it’s a teacher making math learning fun, a business owner making marketing more engaging or a friend making a birthday wish more special, they can all leverage Breshna to create video games to engage their audience.”

The oversubscribed round was led by 11 Tribes Ventures and Blockchain Founders Fund, with participation from Zell Capital, Realist Ventures, Formless Capital and Mask Network and strategic angel investors. The round also included a Republic equity crowdfunding raise that totaled $195,960 from 327 investors.

11 Tribes Managing Partner Mark Phillips spoke of his fund’s confidence in GRID: “Mariam and team have built an organization and culture that is motivated by all the right reasons. Their disciplined operation of the company in such a lean and efficient manner gives investors a high level of confidence knowing that funding will truly be put to good use. Bottom line, Mariam and the team are capitalizing on the intersection of some very significant market trends and we at 11 Tribes Ventures are firm believers that they are onto something big. We’re thrilled to be along for the journey.”

Given Breshna’s promise of offering an immersive virtual world in which players will share their own video games collaboratively and with ownership, the round attracted investors focusing on the web3 space, as well.

“Blockchain Founders Fund is delighted to be on this journey with GRID and invest in the future of no-code NFT game creation,” said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Blockchain Founders Fund. “Breshna is not only disrupting the web2 content creation space but also provides exciting inroads into web3 with its ability to empower users to build, own, share and monetize their video games. Integration of NFT assets into games at scale creates a uniqueness to each play-through and brings utility to NFTs.”

Looking forward, GRID plans to use this infusion of capital to enhance product experience, grow the team and accelerate Breshna’s growth among its target users.

About GRID

GRID—Gaming Revolution for International Development is a US-based tech start-up that is unleashing the power of no code to transform video game creation. The team is building Breshna, a platform that empowers users to create video games with no-code, at low-cost & lightning speed. So everyone, without any coding or design skills, can make their own educational, marketing, training and social video games! Think Canva for video games.

The Founder Mariam Nusrat, an immigrant female entrepreneur, has 11 years of experience in the Edtech space and 7 years in the purposeful video games industry. For this work, she has been recognized on the Forbes Next 1000 List and is a recipient of the Clinton Global Initiative University Honor Roll Alumni Award. She is backed by a team of 18 passionate and capital efficient game developers and designers.

About 11 Tribes

11 Tribes Ventures is an early-stage venture fund with a mission to proactively invest in the wellbeing of purpose-driven entrepreneurs. In order to do this well, the fund seeks returns beyond the accumulation of financial wealth. 11 Tribes Ventures provides entrepreneurs with the right relational, intellectual, and financial resources to see both the business and the people within that business flourish. This approach leads to entrepreneurs and companies that are more durable, more sustainable, and more profitable.

About BFF

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore based early-stage Venture Capital Fund which invests, and venture builds top-tier tech start-ups on a global level. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders building crypto, Web3, metaverse, gamefi, DeFi and NFT solutions.

