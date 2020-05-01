‘Grim Reaper’ Protests Opening Of Florida Beaches On Live TV

A Florida attorney is so dead set against opening the state’s beaches too soon that he’s willing to dress as the Grim Reaper to make his point.

Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer in Walton County, showed up at Miramar Beach on Friday to protest the decision for Gov. Ron DeSantis to open up beaches even though the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet contained.

Uhlfelder wasn’t dressed in a suit or even swim trunks. Instead, he was wearing a grim reaper costume, even when he was interviewed by a reporter for local station WMBB.