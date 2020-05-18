Grimes’ Mom Seemingly Slams Elon Musk Over His ‘Red Pill’ Comment – Read Her Now-Deleted Tweets

It looks like there might be some tension between Grimes‘ mom and Elon Musk.

Sandy Garossino, a former Crown prosecutor and prominent media commentator, took to Twitter to slam the 48-year-old Tesla owner.

After Elon tweeted about taking the “red pill,” Sandy had some choice words for Elon, without actually naming him, slamming him for not taking care of Grimes after she recently gave birth.

“If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks…And you were over 16 years old, Would be be blaring MRA bulls–t on Twitter right now?” Sandy wrote in a now-deleted tweeted.

Canadian political consultant Gerard Butts also commented on Elon‘s “red pill” tweet, writing, “buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes.”

Sandy commented – then deleted – on Gerard‘s post, writing “Not yet two weeks.”

Sandy is addressing daughter Grimes‘ newborn son X Æ A-12, whom she welcomed on May 4.

Sandy also retweeted a post slamming Elon for reopening his Tesla factories amid the pandemic, but she later removed the post from her account.

