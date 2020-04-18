They bickered and squabbled through nine years on the road together – but homicide detective partners Jason Evers and Gary Jubelin had one of the longest partnerships in the NSW Police’s most elite squads and now they’re telling the tale.

In the debut episode of gripping new podcast I Catch Killers with Gary Jubelin, the pair tell the ultimate cop buddy story of their adventures, ranging from solving complex murders to becoming de facto parents to highly volatile criminal informants, including one who ended up living with them and wearing their clothes.

media_camera Former detectives Jason Evers and Gary Jubelin feature in Jubelin’s new podcast I Catch Killers. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Evers and Jubelin reveal their shame at the police racism that hampered the Bowraville investigation into three child murders and the thrilling Strike Force Tuno investigation into underworld murderers Andrew and Anthony Perish, which was later immortalised as an Underbelly TV series.

