Grooming In Quarantine

Bugged with a dishevelled beard or tangled hair issues?

Can’t help much as during the quarantine period we have jettisoned all manner of routines, including grooming. It’s time to let go the fact that we have that one special hairdresser who grooms our precious locks and also the coveted beard for the male counterparts.

With technology at our disposal, why not make the best use of the grooming tools stashed in our vanity?

“As people practice social distancing amid the nationwide lockdown, Philips’ range of products are helping them in their everyday grooming needs. Philips wide range of Hair Removal and Hair Styling products is designed to suit any skin/hair type and are also quite easy to use. Similarly, our male grooming portfolio has a variety of products that allows men to style, trim and shave in one go, especially during these times when salons are inaccessible. For all the multi-tasking women, who want to style their tresses at home or get ready quickly for a virtual meetings, the Philips range of hair styling tools are just perfect to give naturally straight hair in just 5 minutes, or even give a salon-like blow dry at home.”, said Gulbahar Taurani, Vice-President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

Male

Beard styler: Choose a product with a technology that lets you shape, trim and shave your beard at home, all with a single tool. This is the perfect product for men who like to experiment with their beard and want a tool that makes styling easy for them.

Multigroom tool: For cutting hair and trimming Facial, Body hair, a multi-groomer is an innovative 13-in-1 face, hair and body trimmer to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Look for Dual cut blades for maximum precision.

Beard Trimmer(For trimming beard): Pick a trimmer that comes with an innovative Lift & Trim system for perfect, even trimming results. You may use this to easily achieve a 3 day stubble, a short beard, or the long beard look.

Wet and dry electric Shaver (For shaving): A shaver with 5D flex heads will give a comfortable shave even on the neck and jawline, while offering skin protection at the same time.

Female grooming

Hair Straightening Brush: Want to get on a quick video call and your hair styling yet to be done. Use a brush with KeraShine technology that not just gives straight hair with easy combing action & minimizes heat damage.

Shine boosting straightener: Get salon-like straight hair at home and maintain your tresses on top of the trends and styles. A straightener is infused with a keratin ceramic coating and iconic care, helping to protect your hair while you style. It’s extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time required to style and it truly is a versatile tool that cares for your tresses while straightening.

Advanced Hairdryer: Want to go for quick drying, but looking for professional styling results at home. Look for a tool charged with negative ions to eliminate static and condition the hair to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Hair Removal: Missing out salon waxing sessions? A removal range of epilators, bikini trimmers and lady shavers, are easy solutions that you can use within the safety of home and not compromise on your personal care needs and hygiene. These quick and easy hair removal appliances help in removal of fine body hair and you can choose the appliance basis your body hair removal needs – epilation, trimming or shaving, including the Bikini area.

If you want to avoid razor – its nicks and cuts while removing body hairs, use a lady shaver HP6306/00 that provides a safe shaving system for skin protection.

