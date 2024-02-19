GROUND-BREAKING ACHIEVEMENT IN THE COFFEE INDUSTRY BY A CANADIAN-BASED COMPANY

Café William, a true pioneer in its industry, operates the world’s first 100% electric industrial roaster in its new energy-efficient factory

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ – Today marks the grand opening of Café William’s new energy-efficient factory, further solidifying its position as the fastest-growing coffee brand among Canada’s top ten. Located in Sherbrooke, it operates the world’s first 100% electric industrial roaster. From sourcing and grain transportation to roasting and packaging, Café William is diligently upholding its commitment to deliver accessible organic and fair-trade coffee at every stage of production, all the while minimizing its ecological footprint.

A significant investment to act beyond the cup

Café William is achieving a milestone with this new factory. Of the initial $47 million investment, $19 million is allocated towards implementing energy-efficient technologies. Rémi Tremblay, CEO of Café William, stated, “This accomplishment underscores our dedication to innovation and industry excellence. Operating Canada’s first electric industrial roaster fills us with immense pride. Earlier this year, our successful demonstration of coffee transportation via cargo sailboat showcased our commitment to sustainability. Today, we mark yet another sustainable initiative in our supply chain aimed at reducing the ecological impact of our coffee.”

Café William would like to thank all the partners who made this project possible, including Investissement Québec, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), National Bank of Canada, Fondaction, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Neuhaus Neotec, Gératek and the City of Sherbrooke. The Quebec government also granted a $9 million loan under the ESSOR program to support the plant’s implementation. This program, managed by Investissement Québec as an agent of the government, aims to support investment projects carried out in Quebec to increase competitiveness and productivity, creating jobs and promoting sustainable development. On behalf of the Government of Canada, a repayable contribution of $2.5 million has also been granted by CED .

“Café William is truly an exceptional business that stands out on the world stage thanks to innovation. We are very proud to be a trusted partner to a business that, at every step, adopts measures to fight climate change and ensure the well-being of the community where it has its roots. By supporting Quebec businesses such as this one, we are protecting our environment, stimulating the local economy, and creating wealth right here at home.” – The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

“CED’s assistance for Café William demonstrates how our government can support businesses that want to contribute to a sustainable economy. I am proud to stand alongside the entire team at Café William and its partners to mark this big day when we see the business make the green shift a concrete reality. This project is concrete proof that it is possible to grow while also reducing your ecological footprint. Thanks to this ambitious project, Café William will be able to remain competitive, position itself internationally, and contribute to a greener economy.” – Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

“Café William can now boast that it is one of the world’s most energy-efficient coffee producers. As we seek to decarbonize our economy, our Government supports Québec-based SMEs focused on innovative and environmentally responsible business solutions.” – Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

The first industrial roaster powered by electricity

The electric industrial roaster has been operational since January 2024, revolutionizing coffee bean roasting by eliminating the need for fossil fuels. With an annual roasting capacity of up to 20 million pounds of coffee, this groundbreaking achievement was made possible by the ingenuity of Neuhaus Neotec, a leading manufacturer of coffee processing equipment.

Dre Victoria Behrmann, CEO of Neuhaus Neotec, expresses: “It’s a true honour to share this revolutionary moment in our industry with Café William. We are confident that this groundbreaking 100% Electric Coffee Roaster will have a lasting impact, setting new standards and inspiring others to strive for similar heights. We’re excited about the possibilities this achievement opens up for Café William, which has chosen to follow this path with us, and for the industry.”

As a result of the electric industrial roaster, Café William anticipates an annual reduction of approximately 800 tonnes in its CO2 equivalent emissions, which is equivalent to taking 200 fuel-powered cars off the road.

Café William is pursuing LEED® certification.

Café William’s efforts to develop its headquarters include enhancing indoor air quality, optimizing energy efficiency, and reducing clean water consumption. With its new equipment and facilities, the company expects to cut its direct emissions by over 90% compared to its 2022 levels from previous installations (scope 1 and 2). Moreover, the design of the factory emphasizes reducing light pollution, ensuring efficient rainwater management, and promoting the restoration of diverse greenery. The project is registered with the Canada Green Building Council and aims to achieve LEED® certification upon completion.

About Café William

Operating out of Sherbrooke since 1988, Café William is a Canadian-based coffee roaster specializing in organic and fair-trade coffees for retail. Their world-class coffees are renowned for their exceptional quality and affordability, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of consumers. As one of Canada’s leading Fairtrade coffee importers, Café William has proudly upheld this certification since its founding. The company’s factory strictly adheres to the industry’s top food safety standards, including SQF (Safe Quality Food). cafewilliam.com

