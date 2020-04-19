Ground Hog Day

Time loop stories always tickle the curious nerve in us and when it does, Ground hog day is one of the perfect movies we re-watch. Groundhog Day is a 1993 American fantasy comedy film directed by Harold Ramis and written by Ramis and Danny Rubin.

The movie is about Phil (Bill Murray), a bitter, appallingly self-centered TV weatherman who treats his co-workers with contempt, especially his producer Rita (Andie MacDowell) and cameraman Larry (Chris Elliot). However, things take a turn when he gets trapped inside a time loop, having to live a peculiar day of his life all over again. To start with, Bill Murray was the perfect casting for Phil, as he brings an unbearable nature to his character, a certain disdain and slowly metamorphoses into a totally different character. The simple yet interesting story is wedded to its feel-good emotion and bedded by great dialogues, good overall acting, mellow BGM and confident direction.

If you love fantasy movies and time travel or similar subjects, you’d definitely feel this movie growing on you with an additional layer of rather plain yet witty humor and flavorful romance. .

Our opinion: Must watch

Where to watch: NetFlix

