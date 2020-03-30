‘Group of Local Vigilantes’ Try to Forcibly Quarantine Out-of-Towners, Officials Say

A group of residents from an island town in Maine cut down a tree and dragged it into the middle of a road in an attempt to forcibly quarantine three roommates they believed could have the new coronavirus after arriving from out of state, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.

The tree was discovered after one of the roommates left their residence on Cripple Creek Road in Vinalhaven, an island off the coast of Maine, at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday to see why the cable service wasn’t working, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“While investigating the downed tree, a neighbor started yelling at him and a group of people showed up and began to gather around,” the sheriff’s office said. “Believing the group may be there to harm him,” it added, the man fled back to the residence and alerted his roommates.

An earlier statement from the sheriff’s office said someone had reported that “several people with guns had cut down a tree and were telling them that they need to stay quarantined.”