Grove Darktrace Partner of the Year 2021

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — We are delighted to announce that Grove Group, a leading global cybersecurity provider has been awarded the Darktrace Partner of the Year Award for 2021. This is the 2nd consecutive year the company has landed the accolade while supporting Darktrace’s rapid growth as the world’s leader in AI Cyber defense.

“Grove are delighted to be awarded the accolade of Darktrace Partner of the Year for two years in a row. It has been a great team effort and collaboration between our two organizations. Grove has invested heavily in becoming a leading provider of Darktrace’s awesome technology and is seeing great results across multiple geographies from the EU to Africa the Caribbean and the Americas,” says James Vintin, CEO: Grove Group.

Darktrace Global Head of Alliances Francesca Bowen said, “Grove scored top marks across all categories and is consistently one of our top billers. We’ve seen some fantastic big wins together over the past year and loved working together. Darktrace and Grove have a longstanding and tight relationship across their leadership, sales, pre-sales, technical support, and marketing. This makes for a strong partnership and excellent customer experience. A dream team!”

Grove Managed services for Darktrace

Grove’s continued recognition has been fuelled by strong growth across multiple territories along with Grove’s managed services for Darktrace environments. “Grove now has Darktrace customers in over 25 countries and we’re finding that most organisations we speak to have small security teams with limited capacity and insufficient cybersecurity expertise. The combined Darktrace and Grove value proposition provides a compelling solution where Darktrace leverages AI to massively reduce the amount of time security teams need to spend on managing their security environment while Grove’s managed services act as an extension of the customer’s security team providing expert skills and capacity on demand, “says Johann De Wet, Darktrace Product Director at Grove.

These services offer Darktrace customers an extra set of eyes over their environment, alerts to early indicators of compromise, proactive threat hunting and a one-to-one relationship with expert Darktrace analysts for on demand investigations and incident response.

Looking ahead to 2022, Grove will be expanding their presence across North America. Grove’s global head of Strategic Business development, Shabeer Ramsingh said, “We have built a strong presence and customer base across the Caribbean over the years and will be investing in expanding our footprint in the US and Canada over the coming year.”

