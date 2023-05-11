Growing at 100x, bootstrapped start-up ShipGlobal.in ropes in Ashneer Grover as an early investor

NEW DELHI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of its funding round, ShipGlobal, a home-grown global shipping service, has announced that it has secured its first cheque from Ashneer Grover. The bootstrapped start-up based in Delhi will begin its Pre Series-A round in the coming weeks. Ashneer Grover, a well-known investor in the Indian start-up ecosystem, is a testament to ShipGlobal’s success in providing effective and profitable logistics solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in India.

ShipGlobal’s co-founders, Aayush Anand, Angad Arora, and Vaibhav Kapur, have been working tirelessly to help SMEs in India go global by providing them with cost-effective and reliable logistics solutions. Their dedication has paid off, as ShipGlobal has grown 100x in just one year, a rare feat for any company, especially in the operations business.

Ashneer Grover was quick to recognize the potential of ShipGlobal’s business model and its ability to tap into the growing SME export market in India. In a post on LinkedIn, he further added, “It’s rare to find bootstrapped companies grow 100X in 1 year in an ops business – PROFITABLY. As India grows SME exports – this business is poised to grow by leaps.”

Started in 2022, ShipGlobal’s journey began with an investment of a simple $10,000. In one year of its operation, the start-up has delivered over a million packages and reached over 220 countries. ShipGlobal’s platform simplifies international shipping for SMEs in India, providing a one-stop shop for a range of services such as customs clearance, tracking, and real-time rates from multiple carriers. This enables SMEs to easily expand their reach globally and choose the most cost-effective shipping option for their needs.

ShipGlobal’s co-founders expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from Ashneer Grover and other investors. Aayush Anand, co-founder and CEO further added, “Often referred to as the backbone of the economy, SMEs make up for 90% of all enterprises in our country and reportedly employ approximately 100 million people across India. With ShipGlobal, we aim to create an environment of holistic evolution for everyone by aiding the growth of the sector and opening doors of opportunity globally.”

With the upcoming funding round and its expanding customer base, ShipGlobal is poised for exceptional growth. The business is well-positioned to take advantage of the expanding prospects in the international export market.

About ShipGlobal.in

ShipGlobal is a global shipping service that allows you to send business packages, important documents, e-commerce orders as well as personal orders by individuals. Backed by a strong network and industry experience, ShipGlobal offers a complete range of cross-border shipping services covering more than 220 countries across the globe.

