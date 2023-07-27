GrowthCap Announces The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2023

Exceptional women leaders have played a key role in the evolution and success of the growth investing space over the past decades.

New York, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Exceptional women leaders have played a key role in the evolution and success of the growth investing space over the past decades. It is a distinct honor for us at GrowthCap to be able to recognize these remarkable individuals who, through their investment acumen, operational capabilities, and work ethic, have had a profound impact on their firms, portfolio companies, limited partners, and others.

To determine this year’s awardees, GrowthCap ran a thorough nomination process and reviewed feedback received from each nominee’s colleagues, portfolio company executives and/or others in the industry. Each candidate was evaluated based on her demonstrated success in her specific roles, breadth of experience, longevity in the field, and consistency in performance, among other factors. We received hundreds of nominations and while we are not able to recognize all those who were nominated, we want to acknowledge their notable contributions to the growth investing field.

The individuals selected for The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2023 have demonstrated deep expertise in private company investing, portfolio management, firm operations as well as business expansion strategy and execution.

Please join us in congratulating this year’s awardees.

Sonya Brown (Norwest), Rachel Arnold (Vista Equity Partners), RenI Stewart (Vista Equity Partners), Laura Veroneau (Optum Ventures), Daphne Dufresne (GenNx360), Michele Colucci (DigitalDx Ventures), Katie Storer (Blackstone), Rebecca Liu-Doyle (Insight Partners), Dionne Chingkoe (Insight Partners), Marni Payne (Berkshire Partners), Beth Hoffman (Berkshire Partners), Kristin Johnson (Altamont Capital Partners), Maggie Schmitt (JMI Equity), Jennifer Mello (Altamont Capital Partners), Sophia Popova (Summit Partners), Susan Bihler (Lead Edge Capital), Joanne Yuan (Turn/River), Stephanie Schneider (Five Elms Capital), Hilary Fleischer (Strattam Capital), Kristen Porter (Rubicon Technology Partners), Jennifer Krusius (ABS Capital), Katie Stitch (W Capital Partners), Kelly Ford (Edison Partners), Erica Blob (Brighton Park Capital), Emily Azevedo (Mainsail Partners), Danielle Waldman (Silversmith Capital Partners), Chelsea Jurman (Summit Partners), Amara Suebsaeng (TA Associates), Christine Kang (Thoma Bravo), Julie Cheng (Warburg Pincus), Caitlin Vorlicek (Sageview Capital), Jessica Gilligan (TA Associates), Roumi Zlateva (Lovell Minnick Partners), Sabrina Chiasson McLaughry (Polaris Growth Fund), Heather Gartin (FFL Partners), Sarah Mascioli Ensslen (Yellow Wood Partners), Lauren Wedell (Battery Ventures), Jacqueline Berris (Kayne Partners), Caroline Gray (Bain Capital Tech Opportunities), Priya Diwakar (Turn/River), Kate Nimmo (PSG), Veda Eswarappa (Great Hill Partners), Emily Calkins (Spectrum Equity), Claude de Jocas (Volition Capital) and Molly Youngblood (K1 Investment Management).

The full article can be read at https://growthcapadvisory.com/.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap’s primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how other entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. While emphasis has been on select sectors including business software, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services, GrowthCap is often involved in other segments of the broader economy.

Media Contact

EDITOR, GrowthCap, 1 609-365-7014, info@growthcapadvisory.com, https://growthcapadvisory.com/

SOURCE GrowthCap

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

