GSE Solutions Receives Contract to Develop and Support Hydrogen Plant Model for NuScale Power

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GSE Solutions (“GSE Systems, Inc.” or “GSE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announced today a contract to work with NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) (“NuScale”) to develop a Hydrogen Plant Model for NuScale’s VOYGRTM small modular reactor (SMR) power plant simulator. GSE will provide the models, integration, and testing support to NuScale using its JProTM Dynamic Simulation Software.

GSE joins NuScale Power’s research collaboration for clean hydrogen production that will assess new concepts for use in small modular reactor power plants. The agreement will modify the existing NuScale control room simulator to evaluate the Integrated Energy System (IES) dynamics and include GSE’s models for hydrogen production. In addition, the project will determine the technical and economic feasibility of connecting a hydrogen production facility to a NuScale SMR power plant and evaluate operating parameters. The scaled–up model is estimated to be complete by the middle of March 2024.

GSE strives to create the most accurate, highest-level of advanced modeling technologies on the market, providing unparalleled accuracy and detail, enabling simulators to test engineering changes, control system design, and even perform human factors engineering before plant commissioning.

“Hydrogen has been identified as a pathway for global decarbonization, and NuScale’s SMR technology complements this goal through low carbon hydrogen production,” said John Hopkins, NuScale Power President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to support NuScale in developing a first-of-its-kind hydrogen plant simulator, which is in line with GSE’s mission to support innovative clean power programs,” said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. “Clean hydrogen production using our modeling of SMR technology and nuclear power systems demonstrates the potential to enable decarbonization and stabilize power grids using hydrogen.”

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE’s advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Media Contact

Sunny DeMattio

GSE Solutions

Director of Marketing & Communications

sunny.demattio@gses.com

Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact

Adam Lowensteiner

Vice President

Lytham Partners

gvp@lythampartners.com

Direct: +1 646.829.9702

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-solutions-receives-contract-to-develop-and-support-hydrogen-plant-model-for-nuscale-power-301733028.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

